Papa! - How Becoming a Father Changes Men

What does becoming a father do to men? Do men who become dads change? Scientists are studying what goes on psychologically and physically in fathers before and after having children.

This documentary goes on a journey of discovery, following three men -- in Germany, France and Sweden -- during their adventure of becoming and being a dad.

Image: Java

Anna Machin, an evolutionary anthropologist at Oxford University, researches the relationship between fathers and their children. The results of her studies show that toward the end of pregnancy and at birth, fathers' testosterone drops. This helps them respond more lovingly to their children. Leiden University’s Marian Bakermans-Kranenburg's research results suggest that fathers who communicate daily with their baby during pregnancy also have a stronger bond with the child later on.

Image: Java

What happens to men at birth? That's what gynecologist Kai Bühling looked at in a study. Around 90 percent of fathers experience the birth as positive - but there are also men who worry about negative changes, especially when it comes to sexuality. The neurobiologist Ruth Feldman from Tel Aviv looked at the brain regions of mothers and fathers in large-scale studies. Her findings: not only women's brains but also men's change after birth -- provided they are committed fathers.

Exciting scientific findings interwoven with the personal stories make for a fascinating film about the phenomenon of becoming a father and the importance of being a dad.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 21.12.2023 – 01:15 UTC

THU 21.12.2023 – 04:15 UTC

THU 21.12.2023 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 22.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 22.12.2023 – 15:15 UTC

FRI 22.12.2023 – 21:15 UTC

SAT 23.12.2023 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 24.12.2023 – 02:15 UTC

MON 25.12.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 21.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3