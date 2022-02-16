 Pandemic pushes women to sex work in Lagos | Covid-19 Special | DW | 03.03.2022

Covid-19 Special

Pandemic pushes women to sex work in Lagos

The number of women turning to sex work to survive has increased drastically in Lagos since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch video 02:50

***ACHTUNG: Nur im Kontext von Pandemic pushes more women to sex work in Lagos verwenden!*** The number of women turning to sex work to survive has increased drastically in Lagos since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rechte: DW

Pandemic pushes more women to sex work in Lagos 16.02.2022

A sex worker watches the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan festival in Mumbai, India on 16 August 2019, organized by the NGO Social Activities Integration (SAI) in a red light area. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

India's sex workers hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic 19.10.2021

Africa in 2021: Who said what?

Africa in 2021: Who said what? 29.12.2021

FILE- In this Wednesday, July 18, 2012, file photo, Zali Idy, 12, poses in her bedroom in the remote village of Hawkantaki, Niger. Zali was married in 2011. Child marriage affects nearly 15 million girls around the world, and West and Central Africa has six of the 10 countries with the highest rate. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) |

World in Progress: How COVID-19 is eroding women's rights 21.04.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 affects women and men differently 03.03.2022

Hong Kong has a zero COVID strategy with some of the strictest regulations in the world.

Hong Kong maintains strict coronavirus rules 03.03.2022

DW's Ben Fajzullin asks virus hunter Emma Hodcroft when the COVID-19 pandemic will be over.

Tracking COVID-19 mutations in real time 03.03.2022

Medicine barely takes the patient's gender into account. But it plays a big role in how we fall ill.

Why women and men are at different risk from coronavirus 03.03.2022

(200502) -- BEIJING, May 2, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Gas station employee Fish works in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 22, 2020. Many people have been sticking to their posts as the world fights against the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

Rising fuel costs are crippling Africa's economies 02.03.2022

Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing a record surge in fuel prices as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives up already steep energy costs.

COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts 25.02.2022

Only few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic situation is improving. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

+++ Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation +++ Sendung: Dokumentation Das Virus in uns Sendedatum: 10.03.2022 Thema: Viren können gefährlich aber auch nützlich sein Beschreibung: Sie sind viele. Sie sind überall. Und sie sind keine Killer, aber manchmal gefährlich: Viren. Diese raffinierten Überlebenskünstler, so alt wie das Leben selbst, haben die Evolution entscheidend vorangetrieben - auch die des Menschen. Fotograf: © Autentic (Stills aus einer Autentic-Doku)

The Virus Within 23.02.2022

They’re everywhere. And there are a lot of them. And yes, they can be dangerous. Viruses are ingenious survivors, as old as life itself. They have played a key role in evolution - including the evolution of human beings.

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

BioNTainers and co: The disjointed quest to produce COVID mRNA vaccines in Africa 22.02.2022

The European Union-African Union summit brought dissonant news about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development in Africa, revealing cracks in collaboration between the world's largest drug companies and the WHO.