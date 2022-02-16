Pandemic pushes women to sex work in Lagos

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The number of women turning to sex work to survive has increased drastically in Lagos since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing a record surge in fuel prices as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives up already steep energy costs.
Only few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic situation is improving. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
They’re everywhere. And there are a lot of them. And yes, they can be dangerous. Viruses are ingenious survivors, as old as life itself. They have played a key role in evolution - including the evolution of human beings.
The European Union-African Union summit brought dissonant news about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development in Africa, revealing cracks in collaboration between the world's largest drug companies and the WHO.
