Pandemic pushes more women to sex work in Lagos

The number of women turning to sex work to survive has increased drastically in Lagos since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gambia, many young people fell through the cracks and lost their livelihoods.
Afrobeats music has taken the world by storm. Hit after hit featuring African artists has been trending on charts across the globe. But why now?
Jordan is pushing for more gender equality. It's the official government policy, and there has even been an amendment to the constitution. But women's activists are hoping for more structural changes, as well.
