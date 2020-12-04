 Pandemic pondering: German expressions using time | Meet the Germans | DW | 04.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Pandemic pondering: German expressions using time

In the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, people have redefined their notion of time. The German language is rich in idioms to reflect on the concept.

  • Symbolic image of doctor holding up clock over his head (Copyright: picture-alliance/blinkwinkel

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die Uhr tickt..."

    As people around the world have been suffering or dying from COVID-19, the heat has been on to develop a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus. In other words, the clock has been ticking. In German, it's the same: "Die Uhr tickt." Now, there is hope on the horizon with the new vaccine.

  • Many tall-standing clock-towers above plants outside, blue sky in the background (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Ach, Du liebe Zeit!"

    "Oh, you dear time!": This German expression is almost like hugging time. But it's really about expressing surprise or wonder, or being taken aback by something: Dear Me! Good gracious!

  • Female scientist looking through a microscope (Copyright: picture-alliance/Panther Media/Lightfield Studios)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen"

    The pandemic has changed the world. People have lost loved ones, suffered through COVID-19, or feared infection. Many have lost jobs. We have altered daily routines and redefined how we live. There's a perfect expression in German: "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen." Literally: special times demand special measures. English speakers would say "necessity is the mother of invention."

  • Joni Mitchell playing the guitar (Copyright: picture-alliance/jazzarchiv/H. Schiffler

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann?"

    Faced with more time on our hands and stay-at-home orders, many have tackled some do-it-yourself projects like paring down our homes and developing new social activities, like Skyping or Zooming with friends and loved ones. Or finally learning how to play the guitar — online, naturally. The motto: Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann? — no better time than the present! Of course, Joni Mitchell is a pro.

  • Osytercatcher walking alone coastline with worm in beak, yes, they also eat worms! (Copyright: picture-alliance/H. Bäsemann)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm"

    Multitude expressions exist about the advantages of doing something right away, such as "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" (the early bird catches the worm), or "Je früher, desto besser" (the sooner, the better), and the more lyrical "Was du heute kannst besorgen, das verschiebe nicht auf Morgen" (what you can take of today, you shouldn't put off to tomorrow). Bottom line: don't procrastinate!

  • Female doctor holding up X-ray while male patient sits with a brace around his neck and a bandaid on his forehead (Copyright: picture-alliance/CTK/CandyBox/M. Guyon)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat"

    While the pandemic has driven some to despair, it's human nature to cling to hope for the future. A German expression for keeping the faith is "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat" — a solution will present itself or counsel will unfold. The German maxim feels more reassuring than its English equivalent: Only time will tell.

  • Clock at five between 12 with the EU flag on the face and a figure of a man hanging from the second hand ((c) picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Es ist fünf vor zwölf"

    Literally, it means it is "five minutes before 12 o'clock," but it actually means it's "high time" (höchste Zeit) or that one must hurry. It hails from centuries ago, when craftsmen working up under the eaves of a clock tower would be called to scramble down the scaffolding to escape the vibrations and deafening sounds of the bells when they rang at the top of the hour.

  • Woman turning off alarm clock and holding a pilllow over her head (Copyright: Fotolia/Ana Blazic Pavlovic)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die innere Uhr"

    Literally, it means one's "internal clock"; our biological clock that affects our sleep-wake cycles that are also dependent on sunlight. Hunger, mental alertness, mood, stress, and heart function also rely on a daily rhythm.

  • A cup of coffee on a white saucer sitting atop coffee beans (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Soeren Stache)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Es ist Kaffeezeit"

    In England, "it's teatime" is part of everyday vocabulary. In Germany, "it's coffee time" or time for a coffee break. Generally, this is associated with around 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, when many people are feeling a bit of a slump.

  • Young girl taps with a finger at the side of her head (Copyright: picture-alliance/Blickwinkel/fotototo)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Du tickst wohl nicht richtig!"

    While not always kind in spirit, the German expression "Er tickt nicht richtig" may at times be rather apt. Literally, "he is not ticking right" lends to the idea of a clock not running right. What it means: "He doesn't have his head screwed on right." Not to be confused with the gesture shown here: "Du hast einen Vogel" (You're nuts!).

  • Sand running through ah hourglass (Copyright: fotolia/Paylessimages)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Wie die Zeit vergeht"

    Indeed, a more gracious approach can be found in expressions like "Wie die Zeit vergeht" (how time flies), "Alles hat seine Zeit " and "Eile mit Weile" (everything in good or due time). Or the extremely optimistic "alle Zeit der Welt haben" (we have all the time in the world).

  • Runners about to cross the finish line (Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Mir läuft die Zeit davon"

    Others may have often felt like "Mir läuft die Zeit davon" (I'm running out of time, Time is not on my side), or the variant "Die Zeit läuft uns davon" (Time's a wastin'!).

  • Tourist attraction in Germany: the Saarschleife, or Great Bend in the Saar River at Mettlach (Copyright: Andreas Gillner/dpa/picture-alliance)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Im Laufe der Zeit"

    The list goes on and on with idioms using the notion of time, like "das Rad der Zeit zurück drehen" (to turn back the wheel of time) and "gerade rechtzeitig" (in the nick of time). But one lovely expression also implies just how relative one's sense of time is: "Im Laufe der Zeit" means "as time flows by" or "over the course/with the passage of time." Only the future knows how things will unfold.

  • Woman opening a band-aid to place on a child's injured thumb (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden"

    Surely people who have suffered greatly would contest the notion that "die Zeit heilt alle Wunden" (time heals all wounds). But there's much to be said for the stance that time helps people cope with life challenges. Just like learning the ABCs and 123s, developing strategies for tackling emotional hurdles is one of our greatest strengths as humans.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Symbolic image of doctor holding up clock over his head (Copyright: picture-alliance/blinkwinkel

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die Uhr tickt..."

    As people around the world have been suffering or dying from COVID-19, the heat has been on to develop a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus. In other words, the clock has been ticking. In German, it's the same: "Die Uhr tickt." Now, there is hope on the horizon with the new vaccine.

  • Many tall-standing clock-towers above plants outside, blue sky in the background (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Ach, Du liebe Zeit!"

    "Oh, you dear time!": This German expression is almost like hugging time. But it's really about expressing surprise or wonder, or being taken aback by something: Dear Me! Good gracious!

  • Female scientist looking through a microscope (Copyright: picture-alliance/Panther Media/Lightfield Studios)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen"

    The pandemic has changed the world. People have lost loved ones, suffered through COVID-19, or feared infection. Many have lost jobs. We have altered daily routines and redefined how we live. There's a perfect expression in German: "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen." Literally: special times demand special measures. English speakers would say "necessity is the mother of invention."

  • Joni Mitchell playing the guitar (Copyright: picture-alliance/jazzarchiv/H. Schiffler

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann?"

    Faced with more time on our hands and stay-at-home orders, many have tackled some do-it-yourself projects like paring down our homes and developing new social activities, like Skyping or Zooming with friends and loved ones. Or finally learning how to play the guitar — online, naturally. The motto: Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann? — no better time than the present! Of course, Joni Mitchell is a pro.

  • Osytercatcher walking alone coastline with worm in beak, yes, they also eat worms! (Copyright: picture-alliance/H. Bäsemann)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm"

    Multitude expressions exist about the advantages of doing something right away, such as "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" (the early bird catches the worm), or "Je früher, desto besser" (the sooner, the better), and the more lyrical "Was du heute kannst besorgen, das verschiebe nicht auf Morgen" (what you can take of today, you shouldn't put off to tomorrow). Bottom line: don't procrastinate!

  • Female doctor holding up X-ray while male patient sits with a brace around his neck and a bandaid on his forehead (Copyright: picture-alliance/CTK/CandyBox/M. Guyon)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat"

    While the pandemic has driven some to despair, it's human nature to cling to hope for the future. A German expression for keeping the faith is "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat" — a solution will present itself or counsel will unfold. The German maxim feels more reassuring than its English equivalent: Only time will tell.

  • Clock at five between 12 with the EU flag on the face and a figure of a man hanging from the second hand ((c) picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Es ist fünf vor zwölf"

    Literally, it means it is "five minutes before 12 o'clock," but it actually means it's "high time" (höchste Zeit) or that one must hurry. It hails from centuries ago, when craftsmen working up under the eaves of a clock tower would be called to scramble down the scaffolding to escape the vibrations and deafening sounds of the bells when they rang at the top of the hour.

  • Woman turning off alarm clock and holding a pilllow over her head (Copyright: Fotolia/Ana Blazic Pavlovic)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die innere Uhr"

    Literally, it means one's "internal clock"; our biological clock that affects our sleep-wake cycles that are also dependent on sunlight. Hunger, mental alertness, mood, stress, and heart function also rely on a daily rhythm.

  • A cup of coffee on a white saucer sitting atop coffee beans (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Soeren Stache)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Es ist Kaffeezeit"

    In England, "it's teatime" is part of everyday vocabulary. In Germany, "it's coffee time" or time for a coffee break. Generally, this is associated with around 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, when many people are feeling a bit of a slump.

  • Young girl taps with a finger at the side of her head (Copyright: picture-alliance/Blickwinkel/fotototo)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Du tickst wohl nicht richtig!"

    While not always kind in spirit, the German expression "Er tickt nicht richtig" may at times be rather apt. Literally, "he is not ticking right" lends to the idea of a clock not running right. What it means: "He doesn't have his head screwed on right." Not to be confused with the gesture shown here: "Du hast einen Vogel" (You're nuts!).

  • Sand running through ah hourglass (Copyright: fotolia/Paylessimages)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Wie die Zeit vergeht"

    Indeed, a more gracious approach can be found in expressions like "Wie die Zeit vergeht" (how time flies), "Alles hat seine Zeit " and "Eile mit Weile" (everything in good or due time). Or the extremely optimistic "alle Zeit der Welt haben" (we have all the time in the world).

  • Runners about to cross the finish line (Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Mir läuft die Zeit davon"

    Others may have often felt like "Mir läuft die Zeit davon" (I'm running out of time, Time is not on my side), or the variant "Die Zeit läuft uns davon" (Time's a wastin'!).

  • Tourist attraction in Germany: the Saarschleife, or Great Bend in the Saar River at Mettlach (Copyright: Andreas Gillner/dpa/picture-alliance)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Im Laufe der Zeit"

    The list goes on and on with idioms using the notion of time, like "das Rad der Zeit zurück drehen" (to turn back the wheel of time) and "gerade rechtzeitig" (in the nick of time). But one lovely expression also implies just how relative one's sense of time is: "Im Laufe der Zeit" means "as time flows by" or "over the course/with the passage of time." Only the future knows how things will unfold.

  • Woman opening a band-aid to place on a child's injured thumb (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)

    German expressions about time in a pandemic year

    "Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden"

    Surely people who have suffered greatly would contest the notion that "die Zeit heilt alle Wunden" (time heals all wounds). But there's much to be said for the stance that time helps people cope with life challenges. Just like learning the ABCs and 123s, developing strategies for tackling emotional hurdles is one of our greatest strengths as humans.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


When the world is hustling and bustling about, many people would say they don't have enough time to even think. But as the world slowed down in various ways this past year during the coronavirus pandemic, most of us began reconsidering what it means to have more time on our hands. It's given us pause for thought and to reflect on what is truly important.

Clock set at 3 p.m. with leaves rushing all around (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

The pandemic has given us a new sense of time

Staying home and isolated can confront us with ourselves, and that can have mixed results. As the expression goes in English: "An idle mind is the devil's workshop."

Many people have taken some positive steps to try to fend off sadness, despair and depression in the face of the pandemic. They've taken up meditation to calm their minds and hearts or, with more time to spare, have discovered new hobbies like baking, sewing, dancing to YouTube videos or learning a new language. With less running around and more time at home, you can also delve into the German language so rich in expressions about time.

 

Click through the gallery above to learn a range of expressions.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on You Tube, on Instagram or at dw.com/meetthegermans.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Germany's pandemic hoarders: 'Hamstern' isn't a new phenomenon

"Hoarding like a hamster"? You bet the Germans do! At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the world learned the quirky German verb "hamstern." A look at two world wars shows such hoarding has been done before.  

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!  

WWW links

Meet the Germans  

Advertisement

Film

Film still 'Another Round'

Who are the frontrunners in the 2020 European Film Awards?

In their 33rd year, the European Film Awards are going virtual. The prize will be distributed digitally from Berlin from December 8 to 12. Two German films are among those poised to claim the title.  

Books

Prix Goncourt geht an Herve Le Tellier

Goncourt Prize goes to 'Anomaly' of a novel

After being postponed in solidarity with bookshops closed due to France's coronavirus lockdown, the coveted literary award has been awarded to author Hervé Le Tellier.  

Music

Oksana Lyniv conducts a youth orchestra

Germany's "Oper!-Award" names the tops – and the flops

The jury of music journalists recognized excellent achievements where pandemic-season performances were possible but excoriated the industry as a whole.  

Arts

Dresden Castle's Green Vault, view from the Ivory Room

Germany's heist that shocked the museum world: the Green Vault theft

A year after priceless 18th-century jewelry sets were stolen from Dresden's Grünes Gewölbe museum, here's a look back at how the spectacular theft unfolded.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | Carbon

Testing photo editing apps: "Carbon for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Carbon for iOS".  