Pandemic pondering: German expressions using time

When the world is hustling and bustling about, many people would say they don't have enough time to even think. But as the world slowed down in various ways this past year during the coronavirus pandemic, most of us began reconsidering what it means to have more time on our hands. It's given us pause for thought and to reflect on what is truly important.

The pandemic has given us a new sense of time

Staying home and isolated can confront us with ourselves, and that can have mixed results. As the expression goes in English: "An idle mind is the devil's workshop."

Many people have taken some positive steps to try to fend off sadness, despair and depression in the face of the pandemic. They've taken up meditation to calm their minds and hearts or, with more time to spare, have discovered new hobbies like baking, sewing, dancing to YouTube videos or learning a new language. With less running around and more time at home, you can also delve into the German language so rich in expressions about time.

