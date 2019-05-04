Panama prepares for vote with Odebrecht scandal looming

Panama is set to hold a presidential election on Sunday, with moderate leftist Laurentino "Nito" Cortizo leading the pack ahead of his closest rival, Romulo Roux, who is supported by jailed former president Ricardo Martinelli.

A big topic for the presidential candidates is corruption, with the country shaken by a massive probe into contracts of Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. The company, which had undertaken 17 megaprojects in Panama since 2005, admitted to giving at least $59 million (€52.6 million) in bribes between 2010 and 2014 to public officials. Scores of Panamanians have been arrested in relation to the scandal, including Martinelli's sons and former ministers in his government. Martinelli himself had been jailed on wiretapping charges.

Odebrecht has already agreed to compensate Panama by giving the state $220 million in reparations over a 12-year period. It also pledged to cooperate with anti-corruption investigators. However, the deal also grants immunity for Odebrecht executives in Panama. The company has also not been disqualified from starting new projects on the nation's soil.

Unforgivable corruption

Several groups are pressuring to change Panama's public procurement laws in order to prevent Odebrecht from doing new business, and key presidential candidates have also endorsed such reform.

"What Odebrecht has done in Latin America and Panama cannot be forgiven," Cortizo said in a recent interview. "Convicted companies, forget about Panama!"

The outgoing government, led by President Juan Carlos Varela, has refused to cancel contracts with Odebrecht. Last month, Varela posed for photographs with workers after inaugurating the company's latest megaproject — an elevated monorail system for Panama City.

