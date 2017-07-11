 Panama allows transgender women to compete in beauty pageant | News | DW | 03.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Panama allows transgender women to compete in beauty pageant

The organizers said that transgender women who "have completed all their legal and medical procedures" can take part in the pageant from this year. The winner will represent Panama at the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe

Transgender women can compete in Miss Panama pageant from this year

The organizers of Panama's national beauty contest announced this week that transgender women who "have completed all their legal and medical procedures" can take part in its competition from this year.

"Miss Panama will permit women officially legally recognized in the country," said Señorita Panama. "Guaranteed to be an inclusive organization, we approved this decision based on strict legal guidelines and according to previous international agreements," the organization added.

The Señorita Panama pageant sends a contestant from Panama each year to the international Miss Universe competition.

Miss Universe competition in Thailand

Angela Ponce from Spain was the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe

Change is coming 

The organizers said that the decision was made "after plenty of conversations" and was in line with the rules of the Miss Universe organization.

Panama now joins Spain, Canada and Nepal, among others, in allowing transgender contestants to take part in the international beauty pageant.

The Miss Universe competition lifted a ban on transgender contestants in 2012 and the first transgender woman, Angela Ponce, participated in the competition in 2018.

am/sri (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Miss Universe: A beauty pageant for 'empowered women'?

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is the new Miss Universe 2018. Contestants, including the pageant's first transgender candidate from Spain, met in Bangkok for the competition under the motto "empowered women."  

Selfie diplomacy? Miss Iraq and Miss Israel photo goes viral before Miss Universe 2017 pageant

A selfie of Miss Israel and Miss Iraq taken in Las Vegas and posted by both contestants on Instagram has unleashed a digital diplomatic debate. Intended as a message of peace for the Middle East, it has drawn criticism.  

Advertisement