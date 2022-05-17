Pan-European media project ENTR: One year on

What's next? / Et après? / Was jetzt? / Ce urmează? / I co dalej? / E agora?

Since its launch, ENTR has reached more than 48 million views in total.

This week, the pan-European social media project takes on the topic of digitization and tackles a special question: What happens to a person's online presence and social media accounts after death? ENTR meets with a digital-legacy management start-up in France that offers to delete accounts after their owners die. It also speaks to people who had problems accessing the accounts of deceased loved ones. The ENTR community can also join in the conversation: have you thought about your digital legacy?

With a target group of Europeans aged 18 to 34 years, ENTR also takes a closer look at the larger context and history of the war in Ukraine and gives young people a voice on the topic, with themes like democracy, propaganda and peace in Europe. ENTR reports also cover climate, education, culture, gender equality and more. The content is produced or adapted for each of the project languages (English, French, German, Romanian, Polish and Portuguese).

A topic much discussed among European youth: money (and the lack of it).

A "pioneering intercultural effort"

Patrick Große, ENTR Head of Content: "ENTR's International Editorial Team has produced inspiring content for young people in Europe over the past year. Promising reach and user interaction illustrate the success of the project which was made possible through unprecedented journalistic cooperation across national borders. We will continue to deepen this pioneering intercultural effort in ENTR's second year."

ENTR Project Director Patrick Leusch: "It's great to see that the idea of ENTR is still relevant to both European media and youth. In the year since they were launched, ENTR channels have dealt with so many different topics and provided for abundant debate. So we are very much looking forward to the next phase adding more languages for a bigger European audience."

ENTR also tackles topics otherwise rather avoided, like saying "no" to being a mother.

The project builds on a longstanding cooperation between Deutsche Welle and France Médias Monde. The project's international editorial teams can rely on both international groups' infrastructure and resources as well as on the diversity and skills of its European partners.

ENTR is funded by the European Union and the German Foreign Office. The media initiative aims at promoting European youth exchange and heightening awareness around a common identity while also highlighting the diversity of perspectives across Europe.