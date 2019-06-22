 Palestinians move closer to Arab cash infusion | News | DW | 23.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Palestinians move closer to Arab cash infusion

Arab countries have reaffirmed a pledge to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority. The move comes a day after the Palestinians rejected a US investment plan to boost their economy.

Money donated by Palestinians (Getty Images/A. Katib)

Arab finance ministers meeting in Cairo have renewed a promise to beef up the Palestinian Authority's (PA) budget to the tune of $100 million (€88 million) a month.

The ministers also insisted on the "complete Arab support to the Palestinian state's economic, political and financial independence," in an apparent reference to the PA's rejection of Washington's $50-billion economic plan announced a day earlier.

The Arab League ministers first promised the monthly multimillion-dollar transfers in April due to of "financial burdens" faced by the PA.

"Activating this Arab safety net is an urgent necessity and a real test of how serious we are in our commitment to support steadfastness of our Palestinian brothers," Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit told Sunday's meeting in the Egyptian capital.

The ministers also condemned what they dubbed "Israeli piracy of Palestinian public funds."

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis.

Some of the prisoners are convicted of political violence and are serving jail time for killing Israeli soldiers and civilians, which has led Israel to condemn the PA for funding terrorists

Read more: Open appeal to EU over Middle East two-state solution 

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


'Peace to Prosperity'

The US plan for the Middle East is expected to be presented later this week in Bahrain. As well as raising $50 billion for the Palestinians within a decade, it aims to create 1 million Palestinian jobs.

The so-called Peace to Prosperity proposal — led by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner — focuses on 179 infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and education projects for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, along with help for Palestinians living in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

Egypt and Jordan are expected to send delegations to the Bahrain workshop, which will also be attended by the energy-rich Gulf Arab countries, Morocco and Israel. The PA is boycotting the gathering, saying only a political solution will solve the problem.

Tzachi Hanegbi, an Israeli cabinet member close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has described the Palestinian rejection of the US plan as tragic.

Read more: Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

kw/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

DW recommends

Arab states to seek recognition of East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

Jordan's foreign minister and the head of the Arab League said they would push for an international resolution on naming Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. This follows the US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's. (07.01.2018)  

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians

US President Donald Trump has tweeted the US may withhold aid money to the Palestinian Authority because it is "no longer willing to talk peace." A Palestinian spokesman responded that Jerusalem was "not for sale." (03.01.2018)  

Products from Israeli-occupied areas and settlements should be labeled — EU court adviser

The adviser has said that labeling must take "ethical considerations" into account. The advice was given as the top EU court is set to review a labeling policy put in place by France in 2016. (13.06.2019)  

Open appeal to EU over Middle East two-state solution

Former senior European politicians have urged the EU to reject Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East if it's one-sided and unfair to Palestinians. The US president is about to unveil his proposal for the region. (15.04.2019)  

Palestinians reject US €50 billion peace plan

Palestinian officials have described as "abstract promises" a new $50 billion investment plan for the Palestinian economy. The Palestinian Authority will boycott a two-day peace conference in Bahrain next week. (22.06.2019)  

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. Jerusalem is revered as a sacred city by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike. For this reason, there has been controversy over the city to this day. (07.12.2017)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Gaza-City Zerstörungen nach Luftangriffen aus Israel

Palestinians reject US's €50 billion peace plan 22.06.2019

Palestinian officials have described as "abstract promises" a new $50 billion investment plan for the Palestinian economy. The Palestinian Authority will boycott a two-day peace conference in Bahrain next week.

Gazastreifen Palästinenser mit Fahne

US pushes 'economic prosperity' for Palestinians — without Palestinians 21.06.2019

The US wants to use a conference in Bahrain to push its "deal of the century" Middle East peace plan. The Palestinians are planning to boycott the event, while NGO's in the region struggle to cope with slashed funding.

Palästina Vereidigung der neuen Regierung in Ramallah

Palestinian president swears in new government, heightening factional tensions 13.04.2019

The new government slashes hopes of reconciliation between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Hamas said the new Cabinet had "no national legitimacy."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  