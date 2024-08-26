Palestinians in Gaza flee after new Israeli evacuation order

Skip next section UN halts humanitarian operations in Gaza over new evacuation orders: official

The United Nations has been forced to temporarily stop its humanitarian aid operations in Gaza as a result of new evacuation orders for the central city of Deir al-Balah, a senior UN official said.

"We're unable to deliver today with the conditions that we're in," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was cited by Reuters as saying. "As of this morning, we're not operating in Gaza."

"We're trying to balance the need of the population with the need for safety and security of the UN personnel," the official added.

Israel has issued a series of evacuation notices for the Gaza Strip since the war with Hamas militants began in October last year. Much of the territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes as a result.

The UN relocated its main command operations for Gaza and most of its UN staff there to Deir al-Balah after Israel ordered the evacuation of the southern city of Rafah, the UN official told Reuters.

"Where do we move now?" the official said. "The space to operate is being restricted more and more than ever."