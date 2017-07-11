 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to undergo ′medical tests′ in Germany — reports | News | DW | 05.04.2021

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to undergo 'medical tests' in Germany — reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headed to Germany to undergo "medical treatment," according to media reports.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headed to Germany to undergo "medical treatment," according to sources quoted by French news agency AFP.

According to Kan news, officials close to Abbas described the trip as "routine."

The 85-year-old leader has received treatment in Germany in the past, the Times of Israel reported, most recently during an official visit in August of 2019. 

What we know so far

Abbas took off from Ramallah in a helicopter, Palestinian media reported.

Following a short layover in Jordan, the Palestinian leader is set to travel on to Germany, AFP reported, citing sources within his office.

During his trip, Abbas will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The German government did not immediately confirm whether a meeting would take place.

Following his treatment, he will return on Thursday, AFP reported.

More to come at dw.com

