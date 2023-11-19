  1. Skip to content
Palestinian President Abbas urges Biden to help Gaza

Steven Gislam
November 19, 2023

After overnight Israeli strikes killed more civilians across Gaza, Mahmoud Abbas directly addressed US President Joe Biden urging him to end to the war and the humanitarian crisis by putting pressure on close ally Israel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z8uY