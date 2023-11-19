Palestinian President Abbas urges Biden to help Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastPalestinian President Abbas urges Biden to help GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastSteven Gislam11/19/2023November 19, 2023After overnight Israeli strikes killed more civilians across Gaza, Mahmoud Abbas directly addressed US President Joe Biden urging him to end to the war and the humanitarian crisis by putting pressure on close ally Israel. https://p.dw.com/p/4Z8uYAdvertisement