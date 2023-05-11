Pakistan's top court orders release of ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's top court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from custody. Khan's lawyers had challenged the legality of his arrest, which sparked nationwide protests, earlier this week.

The Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday ruled that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal.

A three-judge bench was asked to hear Khan's petition against his arrest on Tuesday, on charges of corruption.

While it ordered Khan's release from custody, the court urged the 71-year-old to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating the charges against him.

Pakistan's chief justice also told Khan the court wanted him to condemn violent protests that arose after his arrest.

Khan's supporters could be seen dancing near the court building to celebrate his release. After he was forced from power in a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, Khan has faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts.

More to come...

rc/jcg (Reuters, dpa)