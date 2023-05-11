Pakistan's top court orders release of ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's top court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from custody. Khan's lawyers had challenged the legality of his arrest, which sparked nationwide protests, earlier this week.

The Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday ruled that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal.

The three-judge bench had been asked to hear Khan's petition against his arrest on Tuesday, on charges of corruption.

What the court said

"Your arrest was invalid so the whole process needs to be backtracked," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at the hearing in the capital Islamabad.

While it ordered Khan's release from custody, the court urged the 70-year-old to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating the charges against him.

Pakistan's chief justice also told Khan the court wanted him to condemn violent protests that arose after his arrest.

Khan's supporters could be seen dancing near the court building to celebrate his release. After he was forced from power in a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, Khan has faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts.

Khan was being held at a police compound in Islamabad after a judge ordered the 70-year-old politician detained for at least eight more days, raising the prospect of further unrest.

The former international cricket star was indicted on claims that he unlawfully sold state gifts while serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. His arrest was based on a new warrant for a separate corruption case related to property.

