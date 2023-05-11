  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital
Khan was arrested on Tuesday, sparking a wave of protestImage: K.M. Chaudary/AP/picture alliance
CrimePakistan

Pakistan's top court orders release of ex-PM Imran Khan

27 minutes ago

Pakistan's top court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from custody. Khan's lawyers had challenged the legality of his arrest, which sparked nationwide protests, earlier this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RDTL

The Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday ruled that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal.

The three-judge bench had been asked to hear Khan's petition against his arrest on Tuesday, on charges of corruption.

What the court said

"Your arrest was invalid so the whole process needs to be backtracked," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at the hearing in the capital Islamabad.

While it ordered Khan's release from custody, the court urged the 70-year-old to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating the charges against him.

Pakistan's chief justice also told Khan the court wanted him to condemn violent protests that arose after his arrest.

Khan's supporters could be seen dancing near the court building to celebrate his release. After he was forced from power in a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, Khan has faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts.

Khan was being held at a police compound in Islamabad after a judge ordered the 70-year-old politician detained for at least eight more days, raising the prospect of further unrest.

The former international cricket star was indicted on claims that he unlawfully sold state gifts while serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. His arrest was based on a new warrant for a separate corruption case related to property.

rc/jcg (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan navy ships in a port

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Saudi football fan supporting his national team during a game against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Business7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration9 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage