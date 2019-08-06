 Pakistan′s PM Khan wants UN to take action over India Kashmir move | News | DW | 06.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pakistan's PM Khan wants UN to take action over India Kashmir move

Imran Khan has urged world leaders to stop India's abolition of Kashmir's autonomous status. Khan says he plans to approach the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice to halt the move.

Pakistani leader Imran Khan denounces India's controversial move

Pakistani leader Imran Khan denounces India's controversial move

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on world leaders to intervene after India sought to strip autonomy from the disputed region of Kashmir.

"I want to make it clear that we will fight this issue on every forum, [including] at the UN Security Council," Khan said at the national parliament in an emergency meeting, also saying Pakistan was considering a challenge in the international courts.

On Monday, the Indian government announced it was going to remove a provision from the country’s constitution that allows partial autonomy to the Indian-administered segment of the divided province of Kashmir. 

Read more: Opinion: India's government is playing with fire

Pakistan's military chief calls the move 'illegal'

Pakistan has denounced India's decision as illegal and a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Islamabad said that changing Kashmir's status could lead to an all-out conflict between the uneasy nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan.

"No one will be the winner in that case," Khan warned India.

Prior to Khan’s speech, senior Pakistani general Qamar Bajwa said that India had violated the rights of the Kashmiri people and that the military would "go to any extent" to support Kashmiris.

Decades of turbulence

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is partly administered by India, partly by Pakistan, plus a comparatively small segment to the east controlled by China but also claimed by India. Approximately 70,000 lives have been lost in the region over the past three decades, since a violent uprising against Indian rule began in 1989. 

Karte Grenzgebiete Kaschmir EN

India and Pakistan have had a tense relationship since the dissipating British Empire chose to divide the subcontinent into a secular but  predominantly Hindu India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir segment of Kashmir is majority Muslim; many would prefer Pakistani rule, but there's also a strong local bid for the entire region to be recognized as a state in its own right. 

India has imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout since its announcement, in a bid to limit the capacity for public resistance.

Revocation of Article 370

India's decision to strip Article 370 (conferring the special statuses of Jammu and Kashmir) in the Indian Constitution would also mean that Indians from outside the state could legally own property there.

Pakistan's ministry said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory, and that "no unilateral step by the government of India can change this" nor be accepted by the Kashmiri peoples.

mvb/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia

The militant attack in India-ruled Kashmir has once again put New Delhi and Islamabad on a war footing. Analysts at the Munich Security Conference say it is a setback to those who wish to see lasting peace in the region. (15.02.2019)  

Opinion: India's government is playing with fire

India's ruling party has delivered on its promise to revoke the special autonomous status for Jammu and Kashmir. It is a risky move, but there is a clear rationale behind it, says DW's Rodion Ebbighausen. (05.08.2019)  

Kashmir residents stage shutdown after suicide bombing

Shops shut and roads stayed empty across India-administered Kashmir three days after a car bombing killed 41 soldiers. New Delhi has vowed reprisals following the worst attack on its security forces in three decades. (17.02.2019)  

Volatile Kashmir marred by protests over citizenship rights law

A petition in India's top court challenging a law that grants special rights to the permanent residents of India-ruled Kashmir and bars outsiders from buying property there has put the strife-torn region on the edge. (31.08.2018)  

India abolishes Kashmir's autonomous status

The region, which has seen tensions rise in recent days, is set to lose its special status under new government measures. Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. (05.08.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Imran Khan Pakistan Premierminister

Pakistan vows to increase pressure on India over Kashmir 06.08.2019

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has sharply condemned New Delhi's decision to end the special constitutional status enjoyed by India-administered Kashmir. Khan has also demanded action from the global community.

Indische Polizisten in Kaschmir

Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict 22.07.2019

The US president has said he "would love to be a mediator" for the frozen conflict between India and Pakistan. While Pakistan said Trump had the potential to "bring the two countries together," India appeared less keen.

Pakistan Islamabad Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav: UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 17.07.2019

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty for the former Indian navy commander. New Delhi had complained of an unfair trial and sought the ICJ's intervention.

Advertisement