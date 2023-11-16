  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Climate change
SocietyPakistan

Pakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for women

Oliver Mayer
November 16, 2023

In Pakistan, sexual violence and harassment is part of daily life for many women. But the new Pink Buses provide them with a safe space. The only man on the bus is the driver. It’s a popular job, because the women are very polite passengers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDei