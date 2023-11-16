Pakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for women

SocietyPakistanPakistan’s Pink Buses: A safe space for womenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyPakistanOliver Mayer11/16/2023November 16, 2023In Pakistan, sexual violence and harassment is part of daily life for many women. But the new Pink Buses provide them with a safe space. The only man on the bus is the driver. It’s a popular job, because the women are very polite passengers.https://p.dw.com/p/4XDeiAdvertisement