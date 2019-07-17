Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death

A Pakistani court sentenced one-time leader Pervez Musharraf to death in absentia on Tuesday, concluding a yearslong trial. The three-judge panel previously found the exiled general guilty of high treason for suspending the constitution in 2007.

Musharraf, who lives in self-imposed exile in Dubai, took power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and gained world notoriety after siding with the US in the Washington-led war on terror. His move against the constitution was linked with an attempt to purge the nation's judiciary and avoid a legal challenge to his rule.

The retired general resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment.

Haunted by murder of Benazir Bhutto

Musharraf also faces other serious charges, including over the murder of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in a 2007 suicide attack. In 2017, a Pakistani court declared him a fugitive and demanded him to be arrested if he ever returns to the country.

The former leader, who is popular with Pakistan's powerful military and the country's intelligence agencies, returned in 2013 to take part in a parliamentary election, but was soon arrested.

At the time, Musharraf said the move was "politically motivated" and that he was being punished for his services to the country.

The Pakistani government imposed a travel ban on him, but the measure was lifted in 2016, allegedly to allow the now-76-year-old general to seek medical treatment abroad. He then left for Dubai.

Despite Musharraf's absence, the court's decision to hand him a death sentence is seen as a landmark move in the country where judiciary usually avoids going against senior members of the security forces.

dj/ng (Reuters, dpa)