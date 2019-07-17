 Pakistan′s Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death | News | DW | 17.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death

A Pakistan court handed the death sentence to the exiled former military leader after he was convicted of treason. The 76-year-old retired general now lives in Dubai.

Musharraf in 2014 (Getty Images/A. Hassan)

A Pakistani court sentenced one-time leader Pervez Musharraf to death on Tuesday, concluding a yearslong trial. The three-judge panel previously found the exiled general guilty of high treason for suspending the constitution in 2007.

Musharraf took power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and gained world notoriety after siding with the US in the Washington-led war on terror. His move against the constitution was linked with an attempt to purge the nation's judiciary and avoid legal challenge to his rule. 

The retired general resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment.  He currently lives in Dubai.

Haunted by murder of Benazir Bhutto

Musharraf also faces other serious charges, including over the murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in a 2007 suicide attack. In 2017, a Pakistani court declared him a fugitive and demanded him to be arrested if he ever returns to the country.

The former leader, who is popular with the Pakistan's powerful military and the country's intelligence agencies, returned in 2013 to take part in a parliamentary election, but was soon arrested. The Pakistani goverment imposed a travel ban on him, but the measure was lifted in 2016, allegedly to allow the now-76-year-old general to seek medical treatement abroad. He then left for Dubai where he remains in self-imposed exile. 

Watch video 01:11

Former Pakistan president faces treason charges (2014)

more to come...

dj/xx (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death

A Pakistan court handed the death sentence to the exiled former military leader after he was convicted of treason. The 76-year-old retired general now lives in Dubai. (17.12.2019)  

Former Pakistan ruler Musharraf leaves country for treatment after government lifts travel ban

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has left the country after the Supreme Court lifted a three-year travel ban. The reason given for his trip to Dubai was medical treatment. (18.03.2016)  

Pakistan court indicts Musharraf for treason

A court in Pakistan has indicted former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on treason charges relating to his imposition of emergency rule in 2007. Musharraf has pleaded not guilty. (31.03.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Former Pakistan president faces treason charges (2014)  

Related content

Pakistan - Gefängnisbesuch bei Kulbhushan Jadhav

UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 17.07.2019

The International Court of Justice has ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an alleged Indian spy and undertake a full review of his case. Both New Delhi and Islamabad hailed the judgment as their victory.

Pakistan Islamabad Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav: UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 17.07.2019

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty for the former Indian navy commander. New Delhi had complained of an unfair trial and sought the ICJ's intervention.

Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi: Pakistan's top court overturns Christian woman's death sentence in blasphemy case 31.10.2018

In a landmark verdict, Pakistan's Supreme Court has acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges. The country's Islamists have vowed to protest against the ruling.

Advertisement