 Pakistan′s Islamic parties push for Taliban recognition in Afghanistan | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 08.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan's Islamic parties push for Taliban recognition in Afghanistan

As the Taliban lobby for international recognition of their "Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan, the group's ideological allies in Pakistan are applying political pressure on Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman hold up his hands

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Pakistan's Islamic JUI party, says Islamabad should recognize Taliban rule

Powerful Islamist factions in Pakistani politics are putting pressure on the government to officially recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Fazlur Rehman, head of the Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), recently demanded that Islamabad officially recognize the theocratic Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Rehman is one of Pakistan's most powerful clerics, and also heads the country's largest alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He has a massive following in Pakistan and wields considerable influence in the country's religious and political circles.

Out of 36,000 Pakistani Islamic religious seminaries, over 18,000 belong to the strict Deobandi school of thought, which emphasizes adherence to Islamic law.  

The Afghan Taliban, and Rehman, both follow Deobandi ideology, and Taliban officials and foot soldiers alike have studied in these seminaries, some of which are said to be under the control of JUI affiliates.

Although the Taliban have been courting governments around the world for international recognition of its "Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan, no country officially recognizes their rule.

Pakistani protesters in Karachi

JUI supporters block a road during an anti-government protest in 2019

Several members of the Taliban's leadership are also on international terrorist lists.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, reports have piled up of public executions, a violent crackdown on media, suppression of women, banning girls from schools, and violating the rights of ethnic minorities.

Islamic groups say Afghan Taliban is 'legitimate'

Islamic hardliners in Pakistan say they support the Taliban's application of Shariah law in running Afghanistan.

The JUI believes that recognition of the Taliban is in Pakistan's national interest.

Jalal Uddin, an aide to Rehman, told DW that the Taliban is a "Pakistan friendly" government, and that recognition from Islamabad will further strengthen ties between the two Muslim-majority countries.

Even if many critical in voices in Pakistan believe that the Taliban have come into power through force, and consider their government illegitimate, religious groups in Pakistan are pushing back.  

The right-wing religious groups say liberal Pakistanis have launched a campaign against the Afghan Taliban.

Hafiz Ihtesham from the Martyrs Foundation, an Islamist organization affiliated with Islamabad’s Red Mosque, claimed that 2001 US-NATO invasion deposed the Taliban as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan and that now their rule has been "restored."

"We think Pakistan is a sovereign and independent country and it should ignore western pressure and recognize this government," he told DW.

Ihtesham added his organization was considering approaching the government with a request to recognize the Taliban.

Watch video 02:40

Pakistani intelligence ties to Taliban draw scrutiny

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, a leader of the Islamic political party Jamaat Islami, says his party chief is demanding that Islamabad recognize Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

"We will also make this demand in parliament," he told DW, adding that the party is also launching mobilization for this purpose.

Will Pakistan recognize the Taliban?

In 1996, when the Taliban first took over Afghanistan, Pakistan was the first country in the world to recognize their government. The Taliban ruled the country with an iron first, handing down inhuman punishments and putting severe restrictions on women.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also recognized the Taliban's first Afghan government.

This time around, experts believe Pakistan cannot afford to infuriate the West by recognizing the Islamists.

Islamabad is dealing with a faltering economy, dependent on international monetary institutions for help, and is over $100 billion (€86.4 billion) in debt.

Husain Haqqani, South and Central Asia director at Hudson Institute, a think tank in Washington, said that Pakistan will likely see how other countries respond before making a decision.

He told DW Islamabad would be isolated, as it was in the 1990s, if it rushes into recognizing the Taliban while the rest of the world condemns their rule.  

Haqqani added that Islamabad should ignore the pressure coming from right-wing religious parties.

However, a Pakistani lawmaker with the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the notion it has not recognized the Afghan Taliban because of US pressure.

Watch video 06:49

Former Afghan MP: Pakistan aided Taliban takeover

Muhammad Bashir Khan said that many Pakistanis and PTI members support recognizing the Taliban.

"We have very cordial ties with the Kabul government and want to recognize them in consultation with China, Russia and other regional states," he said.

Pakistan's secular society stands in opposition

Pakistan's secular political parties have been appalled over the Taliban's treatment of women and minorities. They vehemently oppose any formal recognition of Taliban.

"I am a democrat and I believe in a government that comes into power through democratic process," said Taj Haider, a veteran leader of the Pakistan People's Party.

He told DW the Taliban takeover was non-democratic and their rigid interpretation of Islam is against fundamental human rights.

"There is no reason to recognize that government," he said.   

Women rights groups assert that if Islamabad recognizes the Taliban regime, it will embolden retrogressive forces in Pakistan and the region.

The Taliban has already banned women's education, employment and participation in social and political life, women rights activist Farzana Bari told DW.

"No recognition should be accorded to them unless they decide to hold fair and free elections, lifting all restrictions on women and accepting all international covenants on human rights," she said.

  • Afghan men are seen in a restaurant in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    It's a man's world

    Photos and videos emerging from Afghanistan show bustling activity returning to the streets of cities — as at this restaurant in Herat, where customers are being welcomed back. But there is one conspicuous difference from before: At the tables are men and men alone, often wearing the traditional knee-long tunic. Women have become a rarity in the cityscape.

  • Students attend a class bifurcated by a curtain separating males and females at a private university in Kabul on September 7, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Keep them separated

    A curtain divides these students at a private university in Kabul. Gender separation is now the official policy here — and that is likely to spread. "Co-education contradicts the principles of Islam as well as national values, customs and traditions,” said Abdul Baghi Hakkani, the incoming minister for higher education, in Kabul.

  • Afghan women walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Lost freedoms

    Like for these women, on their way to a mosque in Herat — after 20 years of allied forces holding the Taliban at bay, freedoms won by women have been quickly erased. Even sports will be off-limits for female players, said Ahmadullah Wasik, deputy head of the Taliban's Cultural Commission.

  • Taliban inspect vehicles at the checkpoints as they take strong security measures in the Afghan capital in Kabul, on September 09, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Omnipresent checkpoints

    Street scenes are also dominated by Taliban checkpoints. As heavily armed men intimidate the populace, people seek to blend in. Western-style clothing is becoming ever rarer — and the sight of heavily armed soldiers, more common.

  • Male day laborers sit at the roadside in Kabul, awaiting a job offer

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Waiting for work

    Male day laborers sit at the roadside in Kabul, awaiting a job offer. Afghanistan, already in a precarious economic situation before the Taliban takeover, is now teetering on economic collapse, with unemployment ballooning. The United Nations has said that "universal poverty" threatens to overtake the country within a year. That would be a poverty rate of around 98%, compared to 72% currently.

  • Afghan protest for women's and civil rights in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 3, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Not going down without a fight

    Afghan women, despite being brutally suppressed, continue to demand their right to education, work and equal rights. But peaceful protests are being met with escalating violence, the UN human rights office warns. The radical Islamists have used batons, whips and live ammunition against protesters, with at least four killings and many more beatings.

  • Veiled women hold banners and placards while marching during a pro-Taliban rally outside the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    The 'pro' side

    These women, on the other hand, say they are happy with the new order. Escorted by official security, they march the streets claiming full satisfaction with the attitudes and behavior of the Taliban. Such women say those fleeing the country do not represent them and believe that the Islamist rules ensure their safety.

  • A female student in a full-body shroud speaks at a pro-Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021

    Afghanistan: Altered life under the Taliban

    Aligning course

    The pro-Taliban demonstration included invitations for journalists, in contrast to anti-Taliban protests. At the latter, journalists report having been intimidated or even abused. It's a clear sign of the changed times — particularly for women.

    Author: Claudia Dehn, Sonya Angelica Diehn


Audios and videos on the topic

Regional leaders react to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan  

How is the Taliban takeover being received in the region?  

Advertisement