 Pakistan′s Imran Khan predicts violence in Kashmir if India lifts curfew | News | DW | 27.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pakistan's Imran Khan predicts violence in Kashmir if India lifts curfew

In his speech to the UN, Pakistani PM Imran Khan has warned of a "bloodbath" in Kashmir and warned that war was possible over India's actions in the region.

Imran Khan speaks at the UN General Assembly

In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Indian forces in Kashmir would turn their weapons on Kashmiris when the current curfew in place is lifted.

"There are 900,000 troops there, they haven't come, as Narendra Modi says, for the prosperity of Kashmir," said Khan, adding that when people are allowed again into the streets, the soldiers will "shoot them." 

"Women, children, sick people are locked in like animals ... there will be a bloodbath when the curfew is lifted," Khan said.

Read moreOpinion: India's forced unity will not bring peace

The Indian-controlled part of Kashmir has been under lockdown since early August after New Delhi scrapped the region's semi-autonomous status. Since then, India has sent more troops to the region, cut off all communications and arrested thousands of people.

Some of the curbs have since been eased, although many prominent detainees remain in jail, and mobile and internet communications remain cut off.

Read moreConvincing Trump on Kashmir — Pakistani PM Khan's toughest diplomatic test

Warnings of war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the General Assembly prior to Khan and said India was "a voice against terrorism" around the world. Modi did not specifically mention Kashmir during his speech.

Khan also addressed the possibility of war between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India over New Dehli's aggressive actions in Kashmir.

Read more: Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. But supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbor is faced with the choice: Either you surrender, or you fight for your freedom till death?" Khan said.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

Watch video 02:11

PM of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir rules out war with India

wmr/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Anger boiling over in Kashmir amid continuing lockdown

New Delhi's imposition of severe restrictions on people's movement and communication in India-administered Kashmir has strengthened separatist tendencies in the region. Rifat Fareed reports from Pulwama. (10.09.2019)  

Convincing Trump on Kashmir — Pakistani PM Khan's toughest diplomatic test

When Pakistani PM Khan met with US President Trump, his main focus was on the Kashmir conflict. But experts say that after Trump's open support for Indian PM Narendra Modi in Houston, Khan faced a difficult task. (23.09.2019)  

Narendra Modi is undermining the 'idea of India': Shashi Tharoor

Critical voices are growing louder in India following PM Modi's decision to scrap Kashmir's autonomy. Shashi Tharoor, an opposition lawmaker, spoke to DW's Asia head, Debarati Guha, about human rights in India. (23.08.2019)  

Opinion: India's forced unity will not bring peace

India is to be a unified nation, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in Kashmir are experiencing what that entails. The region is a tinderbox, also because of Modi's politics, writes journalist Peter Sturm. (15.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

PM of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir rules out war with India  

Related content

Kaschmir | Indien | Pakistan | Grenze | Chakothi

PM of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir rules out war with India 27.09.2019

In an interview with DW, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, has called on the international community to send fact-finding missions to India-controlled Kashmir to document alleged rights violations there. New Delhi rejects any foreign involvement in its "internal" Kashmir affairs.

USA UN-Vollversammlung in New York Treffen Trump - Khan

Convincing Trump on Kashmir — Pakistani PM Khan's toughest diplomatic test 23.09.2019

When Pakistani PM Khan met with US President Trump, his main focus was on the Kashmir conflict. But experts say that after Trump's open support for Indian PM Narendra Modi in Houston, Khan faced a difficult task.

USA Houston Howdi Modi Event | Narendra Modi und Donald Trump

Is Modi-Trump Houston rally an endorsement of India's Kashmir policy? 22.09.2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a rally with US President Donald Trump in the US state of Texas. What implications could the event have for the Indian leader's controversial Kashmir actions? DW analyzes.

Advertisement