Pakistan's former spy chief detained by military

Faiz Hameed served as the head of the ISI under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The spy chief went into early retirement after Khan was booted from power in 2022.

Pakistan's former spy chief, who served during the term of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been arrested, the military said on Monday.

Faiz Hameed was accused of abusing his position of power and raiding the business of a property developer, according to Supreme Court documents published last year.

"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army. Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (Retd)," the military said in a statement on Monday, without providing further details.

Who is Faiz Hameed?

Hameed's arrest is unusual in Pakistan, where the military has ruled for 30 out of 77 years since independence and continues to hold considerable political sway . Hameed was director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 during Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister.

The role is widely considered to be the second-most powerful military office in the country after the chief of the army.

Hameed received international attention in 2021 when he was spotted drinking tea in the lobby of a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, shortly after the Taliban had gained power. The ISI has long been accused by Washington of backing the Taliban.

The former spy chief was seen as an ally of Khan and went into early retirement in late 2022, months after the former prime minister was booted from power. Khan has been in jail since 2023 and is facing a number of charges, including corruption, that his supporters claim are politically motivated.

