Pakistan's former President Zardari arrested for money laundering

Pakistan's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari at his home in Islamabad on Monday in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw hundreds of millions of dollars siphoned out of the country.

Zardari and his sister are facing allegations of operating fake bank accounts for money laundering. Both deny these charges against them, and instead accuse the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan of "political victimization," as Shazia Marri, a lawmaker from Zardari's party, put it.

Pakistan's anti-graft body has arrested several politicians and businessmen on corruption charges since Khan took office last year.

Zardari's arrest came after an Islamabad court rejected a bail extension request from Zardari and his sister, who is also implicated in the case but has not yet been arrested.

Last year, Pakistani authorities discovered several accounts flush with cash but in the names of poor people, which were then suddenly emptied. In September, Pakistan's Supreme Court established an investigative commission, and found that at least $400 million (€353 million) had been transferred through "thousands of false accounts."

Zardari, husband of the assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as Pakistan's president from 2008 to 2013. He spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president, although he was never convicted and denied committing any crimes.

Political motivations?

Several Pakistani opposition leaders, including Khan's predecessor Nawaz Sharif, have been imprisoned on similar corruption charges. Sharif was removed from office by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations and is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the eastern city of Lahore.

Opposition politicians from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said that Zardari's arrest was a reaction to protests that have been planned against Khan's government. The PPP says it will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

However, Pakistan's government denied accusations that Zardari's arrest was politically motivated.

"The government has no role in the arrest," Interior Minister Ejaz Shah told Parliament, according to Reuters news agency. "This was done by the NAB. Our government has nothing to do with it."

Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history, and Prime Minster Khan is facing heavy pressure from political opponents. In May, Pakistan secured a multibillion dollar emergency loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In 2018, Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power after winning a narrow, outright majority in the last parliamentary elections on promises to improve the country's economy and boost employment. But critics say his government has yet to honor these commitments.

