 Pakistan′s former President Zardari arrested for money laundering

News

Pakistan's former President Zardari arrested for money laundering

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in connection with a high-profile money laundering case. Zardari's opposition party, the Pakistan People's Party, said the arrest was politically motivated.

Asif Ali Zardari leaving court in Islamabad on Monday

Pakistan's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari at his home in Islamabad on Monday in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw hundreds of millions of dollars siphoned out of the country.

Zardari and his sister are facing allegations of operating fake bank accounts for money laundering. Both deny these charges against them, and instead accuse the government of President Imran Khan of "political victimization," as Shazia Marri, a lawmaker from Zardari's party, put it.

Pakistan's anti-graft body has arrested several politicians and businessmen on corruption charges since Khan took office last year

Zardari's arrest came after an Islamabad court rejected a bail extension request from Zardari and his sister, who is also implicated in the case but has not yet been arrested. 

Last year, Pakistani authorities discovered several accounts flush with cash but in the names of poor people, which were then suddenly emptied. In September, Pakistan's Supreme Court established an investigative commission, and found that at least $400 million (€353 million) had been transferred through "thousands of false accounts."

Zardari, husband of the assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as Pakistan's president from 2008 to 2013. He spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president, although he was never convicted and denied committing any crimes. 

wmr/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

 

 

 

 

