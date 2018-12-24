 Pakistan′s ex-PM Sharif bailed on medical grounds | News | DW | 25.10.2019

News

Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif bailed on medical grounds

Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence for corruption, has been temporarily freed amid concerns his health is deteriorating. The 69-year-old three-term prime minister has a history of heart disease.

Nawaz Sharif (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

A Pakistani court granted bail on Friday to jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, his lawyer said.

Sharif, who served three times as prime minister from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and again from 2013-2017, was removed from office two years ago in connection with the Panama Papers scandal.

Last year, he was sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption — charges that he says were politically motivated.

Read more: Can sex education defuse Pakistan's population crisis?

The 69-year-old has a history of health problems, including heart disease, and was rushed to the government hospital in Lahore on Monday after his health condition worsened.

He has remained there under supervision of prison authorities.

"We applied for bail on the grounds that his health conditions were deteriorating and that he needs better treatment," lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar told Reuters news agency after the Friday ruling in Lahore.

Watch video 01:48

Nawaz Sharif flies home to face arrest on corruption charges

Several possible health conditions

The health minister for the province of Punjab, Yasmin Rashid, said on Friday Sharif was believed to be suffering from an immune system disorder.

The government, meanwhile, has said Sharif was suffering from a low blood platelet level, perhaps from taking a certain medication.

In March, he won an earlier six-week bail appeal, also on medical grounds.

Read more: Ishaq Dar: Pakistani PM Imran Khan 'responsible for current economic mess'

Ausaf said on Friday that the formal release would likely be delayed until the court hears a separate appeal next week, which pertains to a second corruption conviction against Sharif.

It was not clear if his client would be moved to another hospital or be allowed to go abroad for treatment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his sincere prayers were with Sharif and he had directed that he should receive the best healthcare.

mm/rt (AP, Reuters)

