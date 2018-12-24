Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif bailed on medical grounds

A Pakistani court granted bail on Friday to jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, his lawyer said.

Sharif, who served three times as prime minister from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and again from 2013-2017, was removed from office two years ago in connection with the Panama Papers scandal.

Last year, he was sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption — charges which he says were politically motivated.

The 69-year-old has a history of health problems, including heart disease, and was rushed to the government hospital in Lahore on Monday after his health condition worsened.

He has remained there under supervision of prison authorities.

"We applied for bail on the grounds that his health conditions were deteriorating and that he needs better

treatment," lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar told Reuters news agency after the Friday ruling in Lahore.

Several possible health conditions

The health minister for the province of Punjab, Yasmin Rashid, said on Friday Sharif was believed to be suffering from an immune system disorder and his condition was stable.

The government, meanwhile, has said Sharif was suffering from a low blood platelet level, perhaps from taking a certain medication.

In March, he won a previous six-week appeal for bail, also medical grounds.

Ausaf said the formal release would likely be delayed until the court hears a separate appeal next week, which pertains to a secnod corruption conviction against Sharif.

It was not clear if Sharif would be moved to another hospital or allowed to go abroad for treatment, as his lawyer had requested.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his sincere prayers were with Sharif and he had directed that he should receive the best healthcare.

