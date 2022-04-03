 ′Pakistan′s constitutional crisis is spiraling out of control′: Shamil Shams | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 04.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

'Pakistan's constitutional crisis is spiraling out of control': Shamil Shams

Watch video 05:17

More in the Media Center

People observe three smoke columns rising from a petroleum refinery in Odessa, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. Strong explosions have been registered early this morning in Odessa. Smoke columns in Odessa upon strong explosions ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xManuelxBruquex GRAFCVA4593 20220403-72eae3470ae5a62c114d29af4f529d41647ffd62

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's port city of Odesa 03.04.2022

Polizisten untersuchen die Stelle, an der Raketen eines saudi-arabisch geführten Luftangriffs eingeschlagen sind. Der Angriff erfolgte einen Tag, nachdem jemenitische Houthi-Rebellen ein Öldepot der Erdölfördergesellschaft Saudi Aramco angegriffen hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Yemen sees first nationwide truce since 2016 03.04.2022

Ukrainian family stuck in limbo in Lviv Lviv, Ukraine, 02.04.2022+++As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, many vulnerable people are stuck in limbo, unable to leave the country. DW's Rebecca Ritters caught up with Serhii in the western city of Lviv whose wife and child are disabled.

Ukrainian family stuck in limbo in Lviv 02.04.2022

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says it has retaken entire Kyiv region 02.04.2022

More from DW News

Here's a closer look at the man clinging to power and setting off a constitutional crisis.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan sidesteps no-confidence vote 04.04.2022

Delhi: NGO brings football to kids from poorer areas Ort: New Delhi, India. children, sports, India, NGO, Sendung: News Sendedatum: 04.04.2022 Rechte: DW

Delhi: NGO brings football to kids from poorer areas 04.04.2022

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A body with hands bound by white cloth, who according to residents was shot by Russian soldiers, lies on the street, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Top stories in 90 seconds 04.04.2022

Russian peace flags appear at a Berlin demonstration against the war in Ukraine. Sendung: News Sendedatum: 04.04.2022

Russian anti-war protesters fly modified Russian flag 04.04.2022

Read also

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan: Imran Khan defiant ahead of no-confidence vote 02.04.2022

The Pakistani leader continues to assert that the US is behind an attempt to remove him. Meanwhile, a Pakistani general said his country should expand ties with Washington.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, and Defense Minister Pervez Khattaq attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pakistanis celebrated their National Day on Wednesday with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing this Islamic nation's elite army units and high-tech weaponry, including short, medium, and long-range missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other hardware. (Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall? 31.03.2022

The premier has lost support in parliament after key coalition partners decided to support the opposition's no-confidence vote. Instead of stepping down, Khan is accusing a "foreign power" of plotting his ouster.

A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Sunday and the opposition said it has the numbers to win after Imran Khan's allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Why Pakistan's political crisis goes beyond early elections 04.04.2022

The rejection of the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan could have serious repercussions for Pakistan's democratic set-up, say experts.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan president at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan: National Assembly dissolved as PM Khan calls for new elections 03.04.2022

Pakistan's lower legislative chamber has been dissolved after a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan was blocked. The country will hold fresh elections in 90 days unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise.