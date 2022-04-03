'Pakistan's constitutional crisis is spiraling out of control': Shamil Shams

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Pakistani leader continues to assert that the US is behind an attempt to remove him. Meanwhile, a Pakistani general said his country should expand ties with Washington.
The premier has lost support in parliament after key coalition partners decided to support the opposition's no-confidence vote. Instead of stepping down, Khan is accusing a "foreign power" of plotting his ouster.
The rejection of the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan could have serious repercussions for Pakistan's democratic set-up, say experts.
Pakistan's lower legislative chamber has been dissolved after a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan was blocked. The country will hold fresh elections in 90 days unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise.
