Pakistani police halt operation to arrest Imran Khan

Clifford Coonan
14 minutes ago

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have clashed with police in Lahore for a second day. Police officers trying to detain Khan eventually withdrew after a court reportedly ordered them to halt the operation.

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

Conflicts
