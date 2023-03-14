Pakistani police halt operation to arrest Imran Khan

Rule of LawPakistanPakistani police halt operation to arrest Imran KhanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoRule of LawPakistanClifford Coonan14 minutes ago14 minutes agoSupporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have clashed with police in Lahore for a second day. Police officers trying to detain Khan eventually withdrew after a court reportedly ordered them to halt the operation.https://p.dw.com/p/4OitgAdvertisement