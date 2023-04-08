Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Law and JusticePakistanPakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran KhanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticePakistanIrfan Aftab1 hour ago1 hour agoPolice have arrested Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence after a court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in jail. The court found him guilty of "corrupt practices." Khan denies the charges and says he'll appeal. https://p.dw.com/p/4UofrAdvertisement