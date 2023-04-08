  1. Skip to content
Law and JusticePakistan

Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Irfan Aftab
1 hour ago

Police have arrested Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence after a court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in jail. The court found him guilty of "corrupt practices." Khan denies the charges and says he'll appeal.

