Pakistani passenger jet crashes near Karachi airport

An Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 passengers has crashed into a residential area near Karachi in Pakistan, the country's civil aviation agency says.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the aviation authority.

A spokesperson for the state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdul Sattar told the newspaper Dawn that the flight was carrying 90 passengers and had been due to land in the southern city from Lahore.

The respected daily said a rescue operation was underway and emergency workers had arrived at the scene.

Social media uploaded by journalists showed footage showing plumes of smoke and flames rising from the site of the crash.

Initial reports suggest properties in the area were also damaged.

The crash comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume.

More to come...