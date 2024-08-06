Pakistani man charged with US assassination plot

A Pakistani man who allegedly has ties to Iran has been charged with a plot to carry out assassinations on US soil.

A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged with a plot to carry out political assassinations in the US, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The suspect faces a charge of murder for hire in New York federal court.

The plot was made in retaliation to the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, early in 2020. Iranian officials have repeatedly vowed to take "revenge" for the killing.

US broadcaster CNN reported that FBI investigators believed that former President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike that killed Soleimani, and other current and former US government officials were the intended targets of the plot.

Prosecutors allege that Merchant spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States.

“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP)