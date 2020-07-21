Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan reportedly abducted

Pakistani Journalist Matiullah Jan went missing in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said.

Jan's wife told Pakistan's Dawn newspaper that her husband was missing and that his car had been founded parked outside a school in Islamabad's G-6 sector with one of his mobile phones inside.

His colleague Asad Toor said several men had surrounded Jan's car during the abduction.

Read more: Is the space for critical thinking shrinking in Pakistan?

Amnesty International South Asia, meanwhile, said it was "extremely concerned" about Jan's well being and called on the Pakistani authorities to "establish his whereabouts immediately," noting the journalist had suffered violence and harassment for his work in the past.

Indeed, Jan has previously been the target of physical attacks. In 2017, rocks were thrown at the car he was driving near Islamabad.

He was fired from his position as an anchor at Waqt Television in 2018, reportedly under pressure from the military, which he had criticized. He has since maintained a presence on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Pakistan's Supreme Court earlier this month issued a notice to Jan for tweeting about a recent ruling.

Read more: Pakistan's new internet laws tighten control over social media

Earlier on Tuesday, Jan tweeted a video of an interview with another journalist, writing: "This is for the attention of those who sit in the simulated air-conditioned environment of rule of law in Pakistan and who think criticism on them is a bigger crime than the violation of the inviolable dignity of a human being."

Subsequent tweets from his account, purporting to be written by his son, said that Jan had been "abducted from the heart of the capital."

Read more: Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman: Why Pakistan's media mogul is behind bars

dr/rc (dpa)