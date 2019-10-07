 Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi receives invite to live in France | News | DW | 28.02.2020

News

Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi receives invite to live in France

Asia Bibi was accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, and was on death row for 8 years until a court acquitted her of blasphemy charges.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Asia Bibi at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (picture-alliance/abaca/Hamilton)

Asia Bibi said on Friday that she had been invited to live in France, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. 

"I have received the invitation from the president and the French Republic, and I’m honored," she said.

She had gotten into a quarrel with fellow farm workers, when she was not allowed to have water in the same container as the others, since she was Christian. She was subsequently charged with making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Asia Bibi spent eight years on death row, until 2018, when Pakistan's top court overturned her conviction. Many orthodox religious groups protested against this action, and called for her death.

Watch video 01:47

Pakistan court upholds Asia Bibi's blasphemy acquittal (January 2019)

She moved to Canada in 2019, and has been living there in a three-room apartment in an undisclosed location. 

"France is ready to welcome her if that is her wish, in accordance with the procedures for a request for asylum," a French official said. It is not yet confirmed whether she would be taking up asylum in France or whether she will apply.

Asia Bibi was in France for the promotion of her book "Enfin Libre!" which translates to "Finally Free!" It was co-written with French journalist Anne-Isabelle Tollet. 

Bibi lives in Canada with her husband and two children. She does not speak either of the official languages, English and French. In an earlier interview, she had mentioned that she missed her home, food, and culture. She hopes to return to Pakistan one day.

 

Watch video 02:46

How a Pakistani woman is teaching gender equality in a patriarchal society

tg/msh  (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Lawyer says Asia Bibi 'wants to leave for Germany'

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman accused of blasphemy, was released from jail on Wednesday amid violent Islamist protests against her Supreme Court acquittal. But Bibi can reportedly still not leave the country. (11.11.2018)  

Opinion: Pakistan owes Asia Bibi an apology

Pakistan's top court has upheld its decision to acquit Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges, but the grave injustice that kept the Christian woman in prison for almost a decade demands introspection, says DW's Shamil Shams. (29.01.2019)  

Pakistani police arrest cleric behind Asia Bibi protests

Pakistani police have arrested the leader of a hard-line Islamist party who staged nationwide rallies against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi. The cleric's protests brought major cities to a standstill. (24.11.2018)  

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court on blasphemy charges in 2010. Who is Bibi, and why has her case attracted international attention? (08.10.2018)  

Related content

Junaid Hafeez Pakistan Lektor

Junaid Hafeez: Why is Pakistani scholar's blasphemy case receiving scant attention? 07.10.2019

Human rights organizations are demanding the release of a 33-year-old university lecturer who has been in solitary confinement since 2014. His family told DW the blasphemy allegations were fabricated by Islamists.

Deutschland Berlin Gedenken Opfer Anschlag Breitscheidplatz

Opinion: Hope is what unites us all 25.12.2019

Merry Christmas? In many western metropolises, a certain awareness has arisen not to impose your religion on people you don’t know. But wishing others good tidings is a shared human instinct.

Pakistan Mithi | Toleranz für hinduistische Religion

Hindus fear for their lives after Pakistan blasphemy riots 16.09.2019

Communal riots have erupted in Ghotki, a southern Pakistani town, after a charged mob attacked a school due to blasphemy accusations against its Hindu principal. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in the Islamic country.

