Pakistani activist Marvi Sirmed: 'I provoke toxic masculinity'

DW: Ahead of the March 8 International Women's Day demonstrations in Pakistan, popular playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar used abusive language against you on a live TV show in reaction to your feminist stance. It was not the first time that you ticked off conservative Pakistanis. Why are they against you?

Marvi Sirmed: After the TV show that you mentioned, Qamar was invited to another live program in which famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain also participated. There, Hussain was very critical of Qamar, so much so that he called Qamar a "sociopath," who needed to be kept away from society. But we saw that Qamar kept silent and did not attack Hussain. So it shows that it is actually about power relations. Men like Qamar consider women inferior. They can't accept that a woman refuses to bow down.

This has been happening to me for a long time. When I put across my view point and challenge masculinity and patriarchy, men feel threatened.

Read more: Women's Day: Pakistani women demand bodily rights, gender equality

Pakistani women took to the streets on March 8 to mark International Women's Day

So you are saying that if you were a man, you would have been treated differently in Pakistan…

I think so. But again, it is about power relations. There was another viral video clip on social media involving Qamar. In that interview, he attacked a junior male anchor. So the fact that Qamar chose to remain silent when Hussain criticized him but went after a junior male reporter reveals power and gender dynamics.

I am a strong critic of the Pakistani military establishment and the religious right, and that is why I don't enjoy the same status in the country as a televangelist like Hussain does.

But many people accuse you of liking to "provoke" right-wing participants on TV. How would you respond to this criticism?

It is not an accusation; I do provoke toxic masculinity in people. By provoking these people, I bring the gender topics to the fore and generate a debate. All TV channels debate the topics for days. The same thing happened with the "my body, my choice" slogan that offended playwright Qamar so much.

Read more: Naeem Mirza: A man fights for women's rights in patriarchal Pakistan

Watch video 03:42 Share #MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2rh8j #MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough'

So you're saying that the right to offend is also a human right…

I do. You see, Qamar's diatribe against me was not the main problem. I didn't take it personally. He has the right to offend too. What is not right is that these people think they have the right to objectify women.

Some people say that the feminist movement in Pakistan only caters to an affluent class of Pakistanis and is disconnected to the real issues of working class women. How do you respond to this criticism?

"My body, my choice" is an issue that is relevant to Pakistani women across all classes. When a woman is killed in the name of "honor," her body is attacked; when a woman is denied the right to choose her partner, her body and her choice are compromised; and when a woman faces domestic violence, her body is attacked. All other issues that our "Aurat March" (women's march) raised are equally important, but they all emanate from a deep-rooted misogyny in our society. Women do not have the agency over their own bodies and that is the main issue, in my opinion.

Read more: Mukhtaran Mai: 'More Pakistani women are demanding their rights now'

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Women against 'discriminatory' legislation Indian civil society is incensed over a new citizenship law that allegedly discriminates against Muslims. Protests have erupted across the country, with citizens demanding the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roll back the legislation. Indian women are spearheading the protest rallies in several parts of the country.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Fight against 'fascism' Female university students have taken to the streets in India, raising slogans against government's "unconstitutional" measures, which they say threaten the country's secular ideology. Although the mass demonstrations are against the citizenship law, they also confront fascistic social tendencies, misogyny, religious extremism and police brutality.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Discarding hijabs From removing their hijabs to challenging the hardline Shiite regime, Iranian women have shown exemplary courage in the past few years. Despite a crackdown on these "westernized" Iranian women, the demonstrations continue in different forms in major Iranian cities.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Rising up against the regime Iranian women have experienced patriarchal suppression since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Their demands for equal rights, freedom of speech and assembly, have always been snubbed by the regime. But that has not discouraged women from rallying against the authorities. Also, Iranian women actively participate in all political and civil demonstrations.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Pakistani women say 'enough is enough' Misogyny is rampant in Pakistan, with many people looking down upon women who demand equal rights. Dubbed "Western agents" and "NGO mafia," feminists are generally rejected by a large section of society. Despite these odds, Pakistani women are increasingly making their voice heard, organizing rallies and demonstrations that have galvanized the liberal sections in the past few years.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Larger social movements Although women's rights movements in Pakistan have largely been exclusive, focusing mainly on issues like gender-based violence, child marriage and "honor killings," women can now be seen participating actively in pro-democracy protests. Last year, female university students led a nationwide movement for the restoration of student unions that forced lawmakers to debate the issue in parliament.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Small in number, big in strength Women's rights are not a major concern for many in Afghanistan – a country ravaged by wars in the past few decades. The international community is mainly concerned about the peace talks with Taliban insurgents and a stable government. Mostly ignored by their own government and the West, Afghan women are still making their presence felt.

How women are leading Asia's protest movements Ignored by the West? As the US and the Taliban near a deal on ending America's longest war, many women and girls in Afghanistan are worried about losing what few rights and freedoms they've gained over nearly two decades. In this photo, Afghan women right activists demand justice for Farkhunda Malikzada, who was brutally beaten and killed by a mob in 2015 for allegedly setting a copy of the Koran on fire. Author: Shamil Shams



Is the women's rights movement gaining momentum in Pakistan?

It is definitely gaining strength. We should not be afraid of controversies. You cannot challenge the status-quo without being controversial. For the past few days, so many TV personalities have been "advising" us how to develop our communication strategy in order to reach out to the masses. They accuse us of being "exclusive." We are not being exclusive; we are saying what we need to say.

How would you respond to the term "liberal extremist" that is often used in Pakistan to malign rights activists?

The term doesn't make any sense to me because it is an oxymoron. I am a social democrat and I can tell you that liberalism teaches you to be tolerant to all ideas and ideologies. Liberals thus cannot be extremists. These kinds of labels are used by those who think that the demand for our right to participation in politics and the economy is an extreme demand. These people think that those who demand equality are extremists.

Read more: Malala Yousafzai – loved abroad, maligned at home

Marvi Sirmed is a renowned Pakistani political commentator, journalist, and human rights activist.

The interview was conducted by Shamil Shams.