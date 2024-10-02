Pakistan: Will Zakir Naik's visit fuel sectarian tensions?

Controversial preacher Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan has sparked concerns over escalating extremist sentiments. This could also anger India, where the televangelist is wanted for hate speech.

Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan this week for a month-long visit to deliver lectures in major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The 58-year-old doctor-turned-televangelist has remained a contentious figure since the early 1990s and is wanted in India where he faces charges of money laundering and hate speech.

Indian authorities have accused him of "promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups" through his public speeches and lectures.

Speaking in Malaysia, where he has sought refuge, Naik claimed that he did not break any laws in India and he was being targeted by the "enemies of Islam."

This marks Naik's first visit to Pakistan in three decades, having last traveled there in 1992. His trip comes at the invitation of the Pakistani government, alarming many activists and critics because he has been banned in several countries — including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UK — due to his hardline religious views.

"I am saddened but not shocked that Zakir Naik has been invited as a state guest," nuclear physicist and social activist Pervez Hoodbhoy told DW.

"The state is adding more fuel to the fire," Hoodbhoy suggested.

Naik remains controversial because of his puritan brand of Islam and sermons Image: HBLnetwork/imago images

Debate over Zakir Naik's influence intensifies

Bangladesh suspended Zakir Naik's television channel, Peace TV, which promotes his preachings, after media reports indicated that the jihadists who attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in 2016, killing 29 people, were admirers and devotees of his. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

Amit Ranjan, a research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, described Zakir Naik as "a radical Islamic preacher whose speeches and following have created troubles and tensions in Bangladesh and the Maldives."

"Being Pakistan's state guest, it will not benefit the social and religious fabric of the country," Ranjan told DW.

But Qurat ul Ain Shirazi, a political and social commentator, argues that Zakir Naik's visit could help fill the void left by rising extremism in Pakistan.

"With the ongoing wave of blasphemy-related incidents, Naik has given somewhat a fresh perspective by saying 'rather than killing someone in an alleged blasphemy case, [the] law should take its course in this area instead.' He has also debunked terrorism done in the name of religion," asserted Shirazi.

Naik's visit raises concerns amid deepening tensions with India

Some analysts warn that Naik's visit could further escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In the past, Naik's speeches have encouraged people to carry out violence against different groups or provoke them against people belonging to different faiths, Ranjan highlighted.

"As Pakistan is already facing violence related to social and political problems, giving space to Naik is nothing but an addition to the existing tensions," Rajan told DW.

Naik's visit to Pakistan comes at a time when relations between the neighbors are deeply strained.

"As a purveyor of hate speech, Zakir Naik has been banned from several countries including India. In giving him a royal reception, Pakistan is announcing that it is committed to embracing fundamentalism and is willing to set aside global opinion," underlined Hoodbhoy.

Naik remained controversial because of his puritan brand of Islam and sermons, which, according to media reports, recommend the death penalty for those who abandon Islam as their faith.

"I don't think it would strain the relations between the two countries as those are already tense," said Shirazi, adding that Naik has been cautious enough not to mention the disputed territory of Kashmir anywhere in his response, which perhaps suggests that, "he does not want to create any controversy that could lead to a potential worsening of relations between Pakistan and India."

Sectarian faultlines

Many experts say that Naik's speeches in the country may further inflame extremist sentiments.

"Pakistan is a multi-sect and highly religious society where some follow different brands of Islam," said Ranjan. "Naik's views may further disturb sectarian ties in Pakistan among some particular sects due to varying views."

Naik, who currently lives in Malaysia, had apologized in the past for making racially sensitive remarks. In August 2019, Malaysian police banned him from speaking in public and interrogated him for hours over his comments.

"With the Saudis having turned away from orthodox Islam, Pakistan now actively seeks to don the mantle of being its protector. Inviting Naik as a state guest is a step towards that. In the process it is likely to further damage the balance of sectarian forces within the country," stated Hoodbhoy.

Shirazi concluded that he doesn't believe that Naik will dwell on sectarian issues.

"I think his visit to Pakistan can also indicate that he is also trying to better his image because he had been facing severe criticism from certain groups in the past," Shirazi told DW.

Edited by: Keith Walker