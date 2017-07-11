Pakistan: Why liberal Pashtuns are supporting the Afghan government

It is generally believed that most people in Pakistan's northwestern areas support the Taliban due to their own inclination toward Islamism, but the reality is somewhat different. It is true that the Islamist group is liked by many in the region, but the number of people who oppose the Taliban and the Pakistani state's alleged support to the outfit has also increased manifold in the past two decades.

Most of these ethnic Pashtuns are wary of a never-ending war in their region and blame both the Taliban and Islamabad for the devastation in their areas.

As the Taliban are gaining strength in Afghanistan, liberal Pashtuns fear it is just a matter of time that Islamists make a comeback in Pakistan's northwestern areas too.

There are already reports of Pakistani citizens holding Taliban flags and chanting Islamist slogans at rallies in areas close to the Afghan border. Islamic clerics in various parts of the country are also soliciting support for the Afghan Taliban and calling for donations.

This comes amid rapid Taliban advances in Afghanistan ahead of the complete withdrawal of NATO troops by September.

Opposition to the Taliban

Progressive Pashtuns recently held a convention in Charsadda, a town in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

They denounced the Taliban's assaults on Afghan forces.

They also condemned the United States' Doha deal with the Taliban , saying it practically legitimized the militant group.

The convention, which was comprised of leading Pashtun nationalist parties, intellectuals, academics and left-leaning political workers, called for an immediate cease-fire across Afghanistan to pave the way for peace talks.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), an anti-war group, has also held massive rallies in several parts of the province in the past few weeks. The PTM has condemned the Taliban and expressed its support for the Afghan government.

Support for Ashraf Ghani

Said Alam Mehsud, a PTM leader, believes the Pashtuns in Afghanistan and Pakistan would suffer immensely if the Taliban managed to take over Kabul. "We support President Ashraf Ghani's government because it is legitimate. The Taliban are Pakistani mercenaries who want to topple an internationally recognized government," he told DW.

"The Taliban destroy schools, stop women from working, hand down inhuman punishments and kill innocent civilians. How can we support them?" he added.

On the contrary, Ghani's government, according to Mehsud, carried out several development projects in Afghanistan. The human rights situation has also improved under his administration, he added.

Bushra Gohar, a Pashtun politician and former lawmaker, agrees with Mehsud. "The PTM and other Pashtun groups are supporting Ghani because our people don't want to see the return of the Taliban's barbaric rule," she told DW.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life A hard life Life is hard for Pakistan's tribal women. For Baswaliha, a 55-year-old widow, life became even more painful after she lost her son in 2009, and her husband in 2010 — both in terrorist attacks. Baswaliha lives in Galanai, a town in the tribal Mohmand district that shares a border with Afghanistan. The area was hit hard by the Taliban insurgency following the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life Attacks from all sides Baswaliha's elder son, Imran khan, was killed by a local "peace committee" at the age of 23. Baswaliha told DW the anti-Taliban local group killed her son on suspicion of aiding terrorists. Operations by the Pakistani military brought relative peace to the area, but the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of NATO troops has raised fears of the Taliban's return.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life A violent phase Abdul Ghufran, Baswaliha's husband, died just a year later when two suicide bombers targeted a government building on December 6, 2010. She told DW that her husband went there to receive compensation money for his murdered son. Scores of people lost their lives in the attack. She says that a woman's life without a husband or another adult male is full of risks and dangers in the tribal areas.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life Not losing hope Baswaliha struggles to make ends meet. Her village lacks basic facilities, such as gas, steady electricity and the internet. After the death of her son and husband, Baswaliha didn't lose hope. She did not want to live off government aid — a meager 10,000 rupees (€53/$62) per month — that stopped in 2014.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life Sewing and selling She wants her remaining children to receive a proper education. "It was not easy. At one point, I started thinking that my life is useless, and I cannot survive in this society," she told DW, adding that women are not even allowed to visit the local market alone in Mohmand district. Sewing is one of her major sources of income. She charges 150-200 rupees to sew a woman's suit.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life Mandatory male accompaniment "After the death of my husband, I used to make breads and my small daughters used to sell them to the locals on the main road. Then my daughters grew up a little, and girls 'roaming around' is considered bad in our area," she said. "That's when I started making quilts and blankets and sold them to locals," she added. A male member, regardless of his age, must accompany her to the market.

Pakistan: How Islamist militancy wrecked a tribal woman's life More violence ahead? There are thousands of families in Pakistan's northern and northwestern tribal areas that have been victims of extremist violence in the region. Abdur Razaq, Baswaliha's brother-in-law, said he still remembers the day when Mian Abdul Ghufran was killed in a Taliban attack. He hopes the tribal areas don't plunge into turmoil and violence once again. Author: S. Rehman (Galanai, Pakistan)



She said that despite Taliban advances, Afghans are revolting against Islamists. "We see an uprising against the Taliban in Afghanistan. People are taking to the streets to show support to their government and the security forces."

Samina Afridi, a Peshawar-based political analyst, says that Pashtuns on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border want education, human rights and democracy, but the Taliban are against that.

The 'Taliban project'

Pakistani authorities have long accused liberal Pashtun groups, including the PTM, of destabilizing the country at Afghanistan's behest.

The PTM has gained considerable strength in the past four years, drawing tens of thousands of people to its protest rallies. Its supporters are critical of the war on terror, which they say has ravaged Pashtun areas in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sarfraz Khan, the former head of the Area Study Center at the University of Peshawar, believes if Ghani's government is toppled in Afghanistan, the PTM leadership in Pakistan will be targeted by both Islamists and Pakistani authorities.

Experts say the consequences of targeting progressive Pashtuns could be catastrophic for the northwestern region. Khan says these groups, which have so far been non-violent, could take up arms.

Former lawmaker and activist Gohar says that Islamabad needs to change its policy toward the Afghan conflict by ending its "proxy war" and the "Taliban project."

"The UN must make sure that the Taliban's Doha office and their sanctuaries in Pakistan and elsewhere be immediately closed and that it imposes sanctions on the Taliban leaders. They should also be tried for war crimes. Sanctions should also be imposed on countries that are aiding and abetting the Taliban," she said, adding that the "Afghan genocide" must stop now.