Pakistan: What comes after the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement ban?

PoliticsPakistanPakistan: What comes after the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement ban?
Anooshay Abid | Khudai Noor Nasar in Jamrud | Ali Kaifee in Islamabad10/10/2024October 10, 2024Pakistani authorities are cracking down on the movement to ensure that its yearly congregation doesn't take place. This, in turn, is turning the supporters even more against Islamabad.