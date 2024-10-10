  1. Skip to content
Pakistan: What comes after the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement ban?

Anooshay Abid | Khudai Noor Nasar in Jamrud | Ali Kaifee in Islamabad
October 10, 2024

Pakistani authorities are cracking down on the movement to ensure that its yearly congregation doesn't take place. This, in turn, is turning the supporters even more against Islamabad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4le2Z
