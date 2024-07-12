Pakistan under growing pressure to free ex-PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was ousted after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military. He has since been entangled in over 200 legal cases and is currently imprisoned.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February.

Khan, who served as premier from 2018 to 2022, was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote after falling out with the nation's powerful military generals who had once backed him. He has since been entangled in more than 200 legal cases.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party say the charges were politically motivated and aimed at thwarting his return to power.

"The only reason for Imran Khan being in prison is his overwhelming popularity. Imran Khan could be put under house arrest, but all these bogus cases are just attempts to curtail his massive support and popularity. He wants his cases to be heard on merit," Zulfikar Bukhari, Khan's media adviser, told DW.

In recent months, Pakistani courts have suspended Khan's jail sentences in two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, and also overturned his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets.

But Khan remains in prison over an illegal marriage conviction. He and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both sentenced to seven years in jail in February on charges that, under Islamic law, their marriage came too soon after Bibi's divorce.

Pakistan: Next federal budget 'will fall on us like a bomb' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Khan's detention triggers global criticism

Khan's imprisonment has recently been drawing international censure.

Earlier this month, a panel of UN experts determined that Khan's detention was arbitrary and a violation of international law. They called for him to be released "immediately."

Khan's "detention had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office," the working group said.

"The appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law," it added.

Khan's supporters welcomed the UN statement.

"It's good that the international community has finally spoken out about this issue. Countries can't preach democracy and at the same time see it trampled upon in such a large country," said Bukhari.

But Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, said, "Khan's travails didn't need a UN working group to get more global attention. To be sure, however, global attention to his plight doesn't mean that we're seeing foreign governments push for his release. For the most part, we're not seeing that."

Amber Shamsi, a political commentator, believes international bodies and foreign governments will release more statements in the coming months calling for Khan's release.

"What happens to Khan is bound to receive attention because of his global profile, because PTI and Khan have strategically positioned the story in international media, in Western capitals, human rights groups, lobbying and for Khan's passionate Pakistani expat followers."

How a Pakistani migrant suffered trying to reach Italy To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tensions between Khan and the military

Analysts have said Pakistan's military, which ruled directly for decades and still wields immense power, is likely behind the slew of cases against Khan.

Following his ouster, Khan waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military.

He alleged the US and Pakistani military played a role in his ousting. Both deny the accusations.

Khan also accused top generals of conspiring in an assassination attempt in which he was shot during a political rally in November 2022. The military, though, has repeatedly denied it's meddling in politics.

"The multiple cases against Khan are because he fell out of favor with the military," said Shamsi. Kugelman echoes this view.

"The multiple charges and imprisonment are a consequence of two entrenched realities: A bitter vendetta between Khan and [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, the former army chief, and current [Asim] Munir-led army leadership, and a desire on the part of the civilian and military leaderships to keep him away from power."

Most popular politician, still?

Despite his legal woes and tensions with the military, the 71-year-old former international cricket star remains very popular in the South Asian country. Even though he did not contest the elections himself, candidates backed by Khan secured the highest number of seats in parliament.

But the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) joined forces and formed a coalition government.

Pakistan bears brunt of climate change with latest heat wave To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

According to the experts, there is a possibility of Khan striking a deal with the military.

"Anything is possible, though I don't imagine Khan would agree to the most likely type of deal — exile to another country if Khan agrees to stop speaking against the military," remarked Kugelman.

No let up in criticism of military

But Khan has repeatedly insisted he won't leave Pakistan. He also appears to have no intention of reining in his withering criticism of the army leadership.

Bukhari, Khan's adviser, said the former premier has "no personal issues with the military and has always maintained that in a country like Pakistan, a good civil-military relationship is a necessity."

"The military should focus on national security and the political system should concentrate on governance. Unfortunately, that is not the case at the moment. We are undoubtedly in a soft military coup."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru