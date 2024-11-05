Pakistan: Two Chinese nationals shot in Karachi

Two Chinese nationals were shot at a factory in the Pakistani commercial hub of Karachi. They are being treated at a local hospital and one of them is in critical condition.

A shooting in Pakistan's Karachi city injured two Chinese nationals, officials said Tuesday.

Saudi newspaper Arab News reported that the incident took place at a factory in Karachi’s SITE industrial area.

“According to preliminary investigation, the guard opened fire after a heated argument with the Chinese nationals, leaving two Chinese citizens injured,” Deputy Inspector General of Police South Syed Asad Raza told Arab News.

No details were shared about the two victims.

They were taken to Liaquat National Hospital in the commercial hub. A hospital spokesperson said the two were being treated, and one of them was in critical condition.

The shooter's identity or motive were not immediately clear.

In October, a bombing near Karachi's airport killed two Chinese engineers. The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group.

China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals working in Pakistan.

Many Chinese nationals live in Pakistan, working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recently, China has urged Islamabad to increase security measures for its citizens.

Karachi is located southwestern Pakistan, which has frequent insurgent attacks against the government, army and Chinese interests.



