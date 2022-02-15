 Pakistan: Transgender people fight to abolish torture | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 22.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan: Transgender people fight to abolish torture

Pakistan's transgender community, one of the most socially marginalized in the country, has been advocating for the criminalization of torture.

Watch video 03:44

More in the Media Center

15.2.2022, Sindh, Pakistan, ‘Brides of Quran’ Marrying women with Quran – a controversial custom in Sindh, Pakistan

Who are Pakistan's 'brides of the Quran'? 15.02.2022

HIV-AIDS stigma and discrimination in Karachi, Pakistan. Transgender, Drug Users and Male and Female Sex workers are key population groups of HIV.

Pakistan: Social stigma overshadows HIV/AIDS prevention 10.01.2022

Romesa Ahmed, a transgender woman from Pakistan, tells of the violence experienced on her journey to Turkey.

How violence and abuse drove a transgender migrant back to Pakistan 01.10.2021

Muslim devotees collect free Iftar food before breaking their fast along a street on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on April 25, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Pakistan: 'COVID has compounded people's suffering' 12.05.2021

Read also

This photo illustration taken on March 22, 2018 shows a woman looking at Social Networking applications Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger and Linkedin on a smartphone in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan: New cybercrime law threatens to to stifle social media dissent 24.02.2022

Pakistan's new social media-related cybercrime ordinance has drawn ire from civil society activists who say the "draconian" legislation is likely to be used against government critics.

Farmers protest the Ravi River Urban Development Project at Sheikhupura, Punjab.

Pakistan: River Ravi project draws ire from environmental activists 17.02.2022

The Pakistani government wants to spend billions of dollars on the Ravi River Urban Development Project. But the plan has left opponents counting the cost to the environment in nearby Lahore.

Pakistani transgenders carry placards as they rally to mark World Aids Day in Karachi on November 30, 2013. World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and to demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic. AFP PHOTO/Asif HASSAN (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan: Religious groups seek amendment to sex change law 19.11.2021

Religious parties argue the gender change law is promoting homosexuality, dubbing it "un-Islamic." A bill in the Muslim-majority country's Senate seeks to make the sex change procedure more difficult for citizens.

BJP, The ruling party of the Indian government, organises a mega rally at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata for the upcoming state assembly election. The main attraction of this rally was the speech by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP supporters from all over the state of West Bengal come to witness this. (Photo by Santarpan Roy / Pacific Press)

India: Is the ruling BJP's 'Hindutva' approach a civilizational principle? 18.02.2022

The difference between Hinduism as a religion and Hindutva as a political ideology has been a topic of heated debate in India for years.