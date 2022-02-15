Pakistan: Transgender people fight to abolish torture

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pakistan's transgender community, one of the most socially marginalized in the country, has been advocating for the criminalization of torture.
Pakistan's new social media-related cybercrime ordinance has drawn ire from civil society activists who say the "draconian" legislation is likely to be used against government critics.
The Pakistani government wants to spend billions of dollars on the Ravi River Urban Development Project. But the plan has left opponents counting the cost to the environment in nearby Lahore.
Religious parties argue the gender change law is promoting homosexuality, dubbing it "un-Islamic." A bill in the Muslim-majority country's Senate seeks to make the sex change procedure more difficult for citizens.
The difference between Hinduism as a religion and Hindutva as a political ideology has been a topic of heated debate in India for years.
