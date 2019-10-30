 Pakistan: Train fire kills dozens after cooking accident | News | DW | 31.10.2019

News

Pakistan: Train fire kills dozens after cooking accident

An exploding gas cooker has caused a massive fire that ripped through three carriages on board a speeding train in Pakistan. Passengers were reportedly preparing breakfast whilst the train was moving.

Train carriages on fire with billowing smoke

At least 62 people died after a gas stove exploded on a train in southeast Pakistan, officials confirmed Thursday.

"Two cookers blew up. They had oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told local broadcaster Geo.

Most of the deaths were caused when people jumped from the train to escape the flames, he added.

A train carriage on fire with flames and smoke billowing through the windows

Passengers jumped from the carriages to escape

A further 30 people were injured in the resulting fire that destroyed three train carriages. Of these, 12 are in a critical condition, said Amir Taimur Khan, police chief of Rahim Yar Khan, the city close to where the accident took place.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's minister for human rights tweeted "A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while traveling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced."

Emergency services predict the death toll will rise.

The train was traveling between Karachi and Lahore when the accident took place.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where railways have seen lack of investment.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore collided with a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

more to come...

kmm/rt (dpa/AFP)

