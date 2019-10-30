Pakistan: Train fire kills dozens after cooking accident

At least 65 people died after a gas stove exploded on a train in southeast Pakistan, officials confirmed Thursday.

"Two cookers blew up. They had oil which added fuel to fire," Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told local broadcaster Geo.

Most of the deaths were caused when people jumped from the train to escape the flames, he added.

A further 30 people were injured in the resulting fire that destroyed three train carriages. Of these, 12 are in a critical condition, said Amir Taimur Khan, police chief of Rahim Yar Khan, the city close to where the accident took place.

Passengers jumped from the carriages to escape

Local television footage shows carriages on fire with smoke billowing and flames billowing through the windows.

Emergency services predict the death toll will rise.

The train was traveling between Karachi and Lahore when the accident took place.

Why was a gas canister on the train?

Ahmed said an inquiry will be launched into how the fuel was brought onto the train — this is banned in Pakistan, but poorer passengers often bring stoves onto trains to cook meals.

Safety regulations are often ignored on overcrowded trains.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's minister for human rights tweeted "A tragedy that could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while traveling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced."

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where its aging railways have seen a lack of investment as well as mismanagement and corruption.

In July, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from the eastern city of Lahore collided with a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

