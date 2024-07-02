  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflictPakistan election 2024War in Ukraine
PoliticsPakistan

Pakistan to hold elections without Imran Khan party

Beenish Javed
February 7, 2024

Pakistan will hold general elections on February 8. Independent election monitors and human rights groups have questioned the integrity and credibility of the vote, citing the crackdown on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, PTI.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c7TG
Skip next section Similar stories from Pakistan

Similar stories from Pakistan

external

Violence towards women in Pakistan

A recent surge in murders of women has exposed the extent of brutality women face in Pakistan.
CrimeAugust 10, 202102:43 min
A Pakistani woman applying makeup, her face blurred

Pakistani women forced into digital sex work to earn living

A lack of education and income opportunities has forced this Pakistani woman and others to engage in online sex work.
SocietyJanuary 12, 202402:52 min
Arab Shah on the way to drop several young girls at school in his green rickshaw

Pakistani rickshaw driver helps girls get an education

Lack of safe transport to school is a challenge for country girls. One village rickshaw driver is trying to change that.
Human RightsDecember 28, 202302:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Show more