Pakistan to hold elections without Imran Khan party

PoliticsPakistanPakistan to hold elections without Imran Khan partyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistanBeenish Javed02/07/2024February 7, 2024Pakistan will hold general elections on February 8. Independent election monitors and human rights groups have questioned the integrity and credibility of the vote, citing the crackdown on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, PTI.https://p.dw.com/p/4c7TGAdvertisement