Pakistan to dissolve parliament, paving way for election

1 hour ago

Pakistan's prime minister is to ask for the dissolution of parliament, setting the wheels in motion for a general election. Meanwhile, former premier Imran Khan, who won the last contest, is appealing his imprisonment.

Security personnel stand guard on top of the parliament house building in Islamabad
There has been speculation for months that there could be a delay to electionsImage: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he would advise the country's president to dissolve parliament later in the day. 

The announcement sets the stage for a general election as the country struggles with deepening political and economic crises.

When is the election likely to be held?

Legally, an election should be held within 90 days of parliament's dissolution, but the outgoing government has already warned that polling day is likely to be delayed.

Speculation has lingered that there could be a delay to elections as the establishment contends with overlapping security, economic, and political crises. 

Parliament's five-year term had, in any case, been due to expire on August 12, with Sharif's announcement merely ending it three days earlier.  

Former PM barred from standing

The announcement came as an appeal hearing was underway for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains behind bars after the Islamabad High Court gave no immediate decision.

The 70-year-old has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no-confidence last year. While he remains popular among many voters, Khan has been barred from holding any public office for five years and under current circumstances would not be allowed to stand.

Khan began a three-year sentence on Saturday on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts that he and his family acquired during his 2018-2022 tenure. He was convicted of concealing assets.

The Islamabad High Court said it was seeking a "government response" and would hear from the Election Commission of Pakistan's lawyers before making a decision on the appeal.

