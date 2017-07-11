Pakistan to ban Islamist TLP party after deadly clashes

Pakistan has moved to ban a hardline Islamist group after two police officers were killed in protests over the arrest of the group's leader, interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday.

Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan party (TLP), which has widely denounced what it deems to be blasphemous acts against Islam, has organized three days of violent protests in which more than 100 police officers have been injured. The group opposes the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in France, and also the French response reaffirming the right to "blasphemy" after schoolteacher Samuel Paty was beheaded last October.

The TLP has demanded that the government expel the French ambassador and endorse a boycott of French products.

On Wednesday, Pakistani security forces fired tear gas and used batons to clear sit-ins staged by protesting TLP supporters, two days after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, the head of the TLP.

Rizvi's ultimatum

Two police officers and three others have been killed in the clashes, which started on Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government did not expel the French ambassador over the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Rizvi's arrest quickly sparked violent unrest, which saw demonstrators block highways and roads in several cities.

Last week, Rizvi issued a statement asking the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February, to expel the French envoy before April 20. However, the government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

The TLP is known for initiating massive street protests in Pakistan, in response to any change in the country's blasphemy law. The party was formed in August 2015, and has been the target of government regulation before. In 2018, police arrested several of the TLP's members, and shut down social media accounts and websites affiliated with the party.

