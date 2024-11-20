  1. Skip to content
CrimePakistan

Pakistan: Suicide bombing kills several

November 20, 2024

Hafiz Gul Bahadur, an Islamist militant group, has claimed responsibility. Pakistan has experienced a rise in violence over the last two years after the TTP ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad.

Pakistan army troops guard the area of suicide attack at an election rally in Bannu, Pakistan
Experts have emphasized the need for political stability in Pakistan in order to solve the insurgency that has blighted the country in recent yearsImage: Abdul Haseeb/AP/picture alliance

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security post in Pakistan, killing 12 soldiers and wounding several others, officials said Wednesday.

Militants rammed the vehicle into the perimeter wall of the outpost in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, damaging the adjoining infrastructure during Tuesday's attack, the military said in a statement.

"A sanitization operation is being conducted in the area, and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," the statement said, adding that six militants had also been killed in the incident.

The military did not say who was behind the attack, but Hafiz Gul Bahadur, an Islamist militant group, claimed responsibility.

Pakistan train station blast kills at least 26

'TTP have expanded their operations'

Pakistan has seen a steady rise in violence since November 2022, when the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government in Islamabad.

Abdullah Khan, a senior defense analyst and managing director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, said over 900 security forces have been killed in militant attacks in Pakistan since the renewal of hostilities.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions uproot family

"TTP and other groups have expanded their operations, showing they are getting more recruits, money and weapons," Khan said while emphasizing the need for political stability in Pakistan to defeat the insurgents.

Pakistan has experienced a political crisis since 2022, when then-Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Khan was arrested in May 2023 and imprisoned. His supporters have been protesting on a regular basis, demanding his release.

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan's PTI party

