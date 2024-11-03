Pakistan shuts schools in Lahore over record pollution

Air quality in the city of 14 million people has breached levels considered "dangerous," prompting the government to close schools and urge citizens to stay indoors.

Primary schools in Pakistan's second-largest city Lahore will close for a week as a result of unprecedented air pollution levels, the provincial government announced Sunday.

The metropolis of 14 million people has for days been blanketed in a layer of smog caused by traffic fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burning on farms, and pollution-trapping winter temperatures.

Lahore was at the top of a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities on Sunday, based on data released by Pakistani authorities and Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir.

More to come...

nm/lo (Reuters, AFP, dpa)