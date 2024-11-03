Pakistan shuts schools in Lahore over record pollution

Pakistan shuts schools in Lahore over record pollutionNovember 3, 2024
Primary schools in Pakistan's second-largest city Lahore will close for a week as a result of unprecedented air pollution levels, the provincial government announced Sunday.
The metropolis of 14 million people has for days been blanketed in a layer of smog caused by traffic fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burning on farms, and pollution-trapping winter temperatures.
Lahore was at the top of a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities on Sunday, based on data released by Pakistani authorities and Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir.
nm/lo (Reuters, AFP, dpa)