Pakistan: Several killed in Peshawar mosque explosion

Pakistani police said Friday that a powerful bomb went off inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more.

Police official Waheed Khan said the blast happened at the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshwar's old city, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, minority Shiite Muslims have come under repeated attacks in Pakistan, which is a Sunni-majority country.

The "Islamic State" terrorist group and a violent Pakistani Taliban offshoot organization have also carried out attacks in the region, which is near the border with Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the bombing.



This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

tj/ (Reuters, AP, AFP)