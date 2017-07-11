Pakistan: Several killed in Peshawar mosque explosion

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Authorities in the northwestern city of Peshawar say the explosion happened inside a Shiite Muslim mosque as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers.
Pakistani police said Friday that a powerful bomb went off inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more.
Police official Waheed Khan said the blast happened at the Kucha Risaldar mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated...