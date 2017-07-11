Pakistan: Senate election deals a blow to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament, the National Assembly, following a major setback in the upper house elections on Wednesday. The move is aimed at restoring confidence in Khan's leadership after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party failed to win a majority in the 100-member Senate, despite having a numerical advantage in the lower house.

Members of the National Assembly in the capital, Islamabad, and four provincial assemblies vote for the Senate members. Upper house lawmakers are elected for six years, however, all of them are not elected at the same time.

On Wednesday, elections were held for 37 Senate seats. After the vote, opposition parties — mainly former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former president Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) — now enjoy the support of 53 members, and the ruling alliance of 47 members.

Ruling parties generally secure a majority in the Senate. Since PTI and its allies won the 2018 general elections, many experts were expecting Khan to win the upper house also.

Calls for Khan's resignation

Opposition parties on Thursday demanded that Khan step down from premiership after the Senate setback. Khan's party has rejected the calls.

"Imran Khan and his party have taken a unanimous decision to take a vote of confidence from Parliament to confirm he still has a majority (in lower house)," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told media.

Constitutional experts say the reason behind holding a vote of confidence for the premier is to determine which party members switched allegiances in the Senate elections, as, unlike the upper house election, National Assembly lawmakers cast their votes through an open ballot.

"Those who revolted against the PTI could be disqualified under election laws," Osama Malik, an Islamabad-based legal expert, told DW.

Securing a vote of confidence on Saturday will also boost the morale of the ruling party. However, experts say the damage has already been done.

Not having a majority in the Senate means that Khan will have difficulties passing crucial legislation. At the same time, the opposition parties, which have been staging mass street protests to oust Khan, now feel more emboldened than ever.

"Imran Khan's dream of a single-party hegemony cannot be realized now," Zaigham Khan, a political analyst, wrote on Facebook.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Affluent upbringing Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? World champion The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? From playboy to (thrice) married man Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Khan enters politics Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Political activist Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? 2013: Khan's political breakthrough The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? "Taliban Khan" Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Two more marriages Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Making waves in 2018 By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister? Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before." Author: David Martin



Changing political landscape

"This is the biggest upset in Pakistan's parliamentary politics. Khan is now a lame duck premier and has only one political option: dissolve the National Assembly and hold midterm polls," Mushahid Hussain, a senator belonging to PML-N party, told DW.

"The country's political scenario has changed. The government is now on a back foot, worried about its majority and loyalty of its own lawmakers," Hussain said.

Salman Masood, a political analyst and editor of The Nation newspaper, told DW that the ruling party felt embarrassed after the Senate results.

"The government is crying foul and claiming that the opposition used money to sway the loyalty of its members, but it is a fact that opposition parties have received a major boost. They will now put more pressure on the government," Masood said.

Mosharraf Zaidi, an Islamabad-based political analyst, differs. "I don't think that Khan will be particularly weakened by the Senate polls. He is likely to win the vote of confidence, but it will certainly reenergize the opposition," Zaidi told DW.

Alluding to the country's powerful military generals, Hussain said that, after the Senate election, "those who installed Khan in 2018 will also reevaluate their support for him."

Legislative hurdles

Khan will find it almost impossible to pass legislation in Parliament, as a majority in the Senate is crucial. That means he will have to rely on President Arif Alvi, a party loyalist, to pass presidential ordinances to keep the government functioning.

But major constitutional changes will remain beyond Khan's reach. For instance, Khan has wanted to scrap the 18th constitutional amendment, which was promulgated by former president Zardari's government (2008-2013) and which gives more administrative and financial powers to provinces. It is unlikely now that Khan can centralize all powers in Islamabad.

Legislation is also required to reform various judicial and financial departments to address the concerns of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) money laundering watchdog.

Analyst Zaidi believes that it is not a bad thing that the ruling party does not have a majority in the Senate. "Sooner or later, Khan has to realize that serious and sustained reforms require political consensus," he said. "No party can afford constant aggression."