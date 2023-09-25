Pakistan: Schools adopt initiative to fight climate change

Nature and EnvironmentPakistanPakistan: Schools adopt initiative to fight climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPakistan09/25/2023September 25, 2023Schools in southern Pakistan’s Mulan have adopted a new initiative aimed at tackling climate change. Shedding light on the science behind extreme weather events, local teachers help the region’s young generation to adapt and even thrive.https://p.dw.com/p/4WmfbAdvertisement