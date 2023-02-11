  1. Skip to content
Pakistan rounds up undocumented Afghan refugees

November 2, 2023

Pakistan has begun detaining undocumented migrants, the vast majority of whom are Afghan refugees. In a sudden policy shift, the government set a November 1 deadline for them to leave or be expelled. The policy has been condemned by rights groups.

