Pakistan rounds up undocumented Afghan refugees

Human RightsPakistanPakistan rounds up undocumented Afghan refugeesPakistan has begun detaining undocumented migrants, the vast majority of whom are Afghan refugees. In a sudden policy shift, the government set a November 1 deadline for them to leave or be expelled. The policy has been condemned by rights groups.